Giants Offensive Linemen Have Daniel Jones's Back
This past Sunday was a bad day at the office for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of the team, which fell to the Minnesota Vikings 28-6 in front of not only their home crowd but also over 50 legacy players honored at halftime.
Jones, who finished 22 of 42 with two interceptions including one that went for a Pick 6, did not look sharp at all in his first game back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of last year, and the hometown crowd let him and the rest of the underperforming team know it.
But some fans took their determination to express their unhappiness a step further when they waited outside of the players’ entrance for Jones only to heckle him as he left the locker room and walked to his car. And that behavior didn’t sit well with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, whose contribution to the disaster included three pressures allowed for a 97.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
“Today didn’t go as expected. I get it, but this is WACK AF, “ Eluemunor said on his X (Formerly Twitter) account. “As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues, this needs to stop. It’s okay to be upset as a fan but to come to the player's entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also.”
Jones, who in his postgame press conference admitted he needs to play better, didn’t break his stride amidst the heckling.
Fellow offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr,, who, per Pro Football Focus, allowed two pressures, including one sack for a 97.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating, said no one on the team is giving up on Jones as the offense’s leader.
“Everybody here is rallying around Daniel,” Runyan said. “We've been seeing him this whole offseason. He's been here this whole time. He's been working really hard.
“He's in there, he's grinding. He's in the weight room and he's going to get this thing right. I know it and I think we all trust and believe that he will.”