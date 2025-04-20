Where Does Jaguars' Roster Rank Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking for a big turnaround in 2025.
Last year's 4-13 season was a nightmare of epic proportions in Duval. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence dealt with multiple injuries, several of the team's biggest names and highest-paid players ended the season with season-ending injuries, and the Jaguars simply could never get their footing as they lost an NFL record 10 one-score games.
Outside of a breakout campaign from Brian Thomas Jr., there were virtually no other positives to take away from last season. Now, the Jaguars are on to recovering and putting the season behind them as they move forward with a new regime.
As a result, it is far from surprising to see the Jaguars ranking low in offseason power rankings. Until the Jaguars get back to winning on Sundays, they will continue to rank in the lower half of such rankings. Such is the case in a pre-draft ranking of each NFL roster, with the Jaguars coming in at No. 24.
"If the Jaguars hope to make it back to the playoffs, they’ll first need quarterback Trevor Lawrence to bounce back after an injury-riddled season. But he’s going to need help to do it," The Athletic said.
"Outside of Lawrence and the interior offensive line, the Jaguars don’t have a position group on offense that ranks higher than 20th. And even then, Lawrence and the interior rank barely above average. On defense, there is more of a ceiling with some younger players but a lower floor as the interior defensive line ranks in the bottom three."
As for the rest of the AFC South, the Houston Texans rank at No. 19, the Indianapolis Colts are at No. 21, and the Tennessee Titans come in last at No. 32.
It is hard to argue against anyone who wants to see the Jaguars prove it before they give them more respect. The Jaguars seemingly turned the corner two years ago when they started 8-3, but their late-season collapase in 2023 did a number on their perception. Add in a terrible season last year, and the Jaguars will need Liam Coen to deliver the goods to get the Jaguars back in the national media's good graces.
Coen has the talent at his disposal to do that with Lawrence, Thomas, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker. But now. he has to prove it.
