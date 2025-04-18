Few Teams Facing a More Pivotal NFL Draft Than Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to turn over a new leaf after multiple failed seasons. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY believes Jacksonville is among the top 10 teams in the league facing the most pressure for a successful NFL Draft.
"Replicating the Rams' process and results is easier said than done, but the Jaguars appear intent on going a new way under first-year general manager James Gladstone, who arrives from the defending NFC West champs with a distinct process. One particular point of interest: Gladstone carried over the [Los Angeles] Rams' move to largely eschew top-30 visits with prospects, instead vetting them through other avenues," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
Jacksonville isn't hurting for high-end starters in the same way that some other teams on this list are, but the roster is rather uneven. With Trevor Lawrence's cap hit ramping up in coming years as he gets further into his five-year, $275 million contract extension, Gladstone will have to unearth the kind of mid-to-late-round gems that held down key starting spots at low costs for the Rams in recent years.
"While the team can and should take a patient approach after parting with several notable figures from the previous regime, getting more building blocks in place is essential as the organization turns away from the quick-fix mentality of ousted GM Trent Baalke."
Middlehurst-Schwartz believes the Jaguars' approach to the NFL Draft should be simple. With the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Jaguars are in a position to add an immediate contributor to their roster.
Jacksonville needs help at many positions, as their roster is in dire need of talent. Primarily, the Jaguars need help on their offensive and defensive lines. Luckily, it should not be hard for them to find the necessary talent in the draft with the picks they have. They simply must choose correctly.
"Build up the lines, but remain flexible. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is a natural fit at No. 5 given the disruption he can create between Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker on the outside. But the Jaguars aren't in a position to be pegging their picks to specific positions, so they should see how the board shakes out, particularly later on. Getting better protection on the interior and a stronger push for the running game would go a long way toward getting the offense out of neutral, and the secondary also is ripe for a revamping," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
Make sure to follow us this afternoon on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also go and visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.