Jaguars' Star Among Best 2024 Draft Picks
It is safe to say the Jacksonville Jaguars hit a homerun in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., selected with the No. 23 pick after a trade down from No. 17, was selected to elevate the offense, and he responded with a record-breaking rookie season. Thomas broke every rookie receiving record in the franchise history and finished the year as one of the NFL's top wide receivers.
Thomas has given the Jaguars the rare comfort of a No. 1 receiver, the type of alpha male weapon the Jaguars haven't had in quite some time. It isn't hyperbolic to say Thomas has the ability to go down as one of the best wide receivers and first-round picks in franchise history period.
As a result, it is far from a surprise to see Thomas listed as one of the best picks from the 2024 NFL Draft class a year later.
A star-studded class that has already produced some of the top talents in the entire NFL, Sports Illustrated has Thomas ranked as the No. 6 best pick from the class.
"Thomas wasn’t viewed by draft experts in the same light as Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze were last draft season. The scouting reports made it seem as if Thomas was a one-trick wideout who can stretch the field. As it turned out, Thomas did that very well, immediately developing as one of the game’s best downfield threats thanks to his elite speed," Sports Illustrated said.
"But Thomas wouldn’t have been open downfield without his high-level routes and physicality against defenders. Unlike Thomas, Harrison and Odunze struggled to create space as rookies—both were top-10 picks. Thomas, the No. 23 selection, quickly proved that he’s a polished all-around receiver, one who could have many dominant seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 1 wide receiver. Thomas racked up 87 catches for 1,282 yards, 10 touchdowns, and averaged 14.7 yards per reception."
Thomas came in ranked ahead of the likes of Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Joe Alt, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
The only players listed above Thomas are New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Jared Verse, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, and Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels.
