2022 NFL Draft Profiles: How Would Rutgers WR Bo Melton Fit With the Jaguars?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton. After the Jaguars sent scouts to Rutgers' pro day earlier this month, does Melton make sense as a Day 3 fit?

Overview

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports for the 2017 recruiting class, Bo Melton was a major pickup for Rutgers as the Egg Harbor City, New Jersey native stayed close to home. Melton was ranked the No. 252 prospect in the nation, No. 37 wide receiver and No. 5 in the state.

Melton fielded 26 offers out of high school, ultimately choosing Rutgers over Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Navy, Nebraska, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, Syracuse, Temple, UCF, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Melton appeared in 12 games and started three as a true freshman, catching four passes for 83 yards and contributing heavily on special teams. According to Rutgers, Melton was the sixth true freshman to start the season opener on offense or defense since 2002.

Melton started seven games in 12 appearances in 2018, catching 28 passes for 245 yards (8.8 yards per catch), finishing second on the offense in catches. His numbers went up in 2019 as he started all 12 games and led the team with 30 catches for 427 yards (14.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Melton started all nine games in 2020 and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten as he caught 47 passes for 638 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, while also adding on six rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Melton played a fifth season at Rutgers in 2021, being named a captain for the second time while catching 55 receptions for 618 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Melton measured 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and recording a 38-inch vertical jump.

What Bo Melton Does Well

Bo Melton was Rutgers' big-play threat for the last several seasons and this should carry over to the next level as long as he lands in the right spot. Melton has all of the traits and athletic profiles of a player who can make an impact both rushing and receiving and Rutgers' offense used him in just a way, getting him involved in the offense through screens, jet sweeps, reverses, pitches, and more.

Melton flashes the most after the catch and as a ball-carrier. He is able to break tackles in the secondary and at the second level due to strong contact balance and play strength and the fact that he runs with a low-pad level when navigating traffic. He has an extra gear of burst after the catch that helps him run through pursuit angles and into space and it is clear he has the vision and instincts in space to put stress on a defense with the ball in his hands.

Melton also has the speed and tempo in his routes to work against defenders on all three levels. While he doesn't always play to his 40 time, he has enough speed to force defensive backs to respect his vertical ability while also having the footwork and agility to get open on in-breaking routes.

Melton's hands impress in a big way as well. While he is a smaller receiver, Melton has shown the ability to climb the ladder and highpoint the ball, even against contact. He shows good balance near the sideline and flashes the ability to make acrobatic catches outside of his frame while still remaining in-bounds.

How Bo Melton Would Fit With the Jaguars

The Jaguars could argue that they already have their starting receivers in Zay Jones, Marvin Jones and Christian Kirk. As such, there could be a real scenario where the Jaguars are looking closer at depth pieces at receiver as opposed to starters and day one impact players. In that scenario, Melton would make a ton of sense.

There are a few reasons why I think Melton would appeal to the Jaguars. First of all, he has the versatility and experience of lining up both outside and in the slot, which is something head coach Doug Pederson has made clear is a top priority in the offense. Melton isn't a receiver who could be forced to play just one role, so he could realistically back-up several.

There is also the fact that Melton is an experienced special teams contributor, serving as one of the best punt gunners in the nation for Rutgers. Add in the fact that he is a willing run-blocker and has a lot to offer after the catch and even out of the backfield and he simply seems like a Doug Pederson receiver.

Melton could start his career as a WR5 or WR6 while contributing on special teams, which could find him a spot on the Jaguars' roster if the team does indeed move on from Laviska Shenault.

Verdict

It is far from surprising the Jaguars were at Melton's pro day. He is a Day 3 prospect, but he fits the Jaguars and Pederson from really every angle. I think he is a player you should wait until the fifth-round at the earliest to take, but I do think he can be a worthwhile late pick for an offense that needs to completely remake their receiver room.

