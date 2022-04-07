2022 NFL Draft: Tracking Jaguars Visits With Hutchinson, Walker and More

In three short weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall selection and set the tone for the rest of the three-day event.

Scouts have been working on the 2022 class for a year now, while the Jaguars' new coaching staff has been knee-deep in scouting and traveling to find out more and more about prospects over the last seven months.

One strong indicator of pre-draft interest from teams is always top-30 visits. Over the years, teams are far more likely than not to draft players they have brought in for personal visits, especially within the draft's first few rounds. Teams also use visits on Day 3 and undrafted free agent prospects to do even more due diligence and homework.

With this in mind and with the Jaguars holding 12 draft picks (four in the first 70 picks), it is a worthwhile exercise to see exactly which players the Jaguars have brought into TIAA Bank Field at this point.

This will serve as a running list and will be updated with each new visit reported. This is a compiling of players who have either visited with the Jaguars or are scheduled to visit ahead of April 28.

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The widely projected No. 1 overall pick visited with the Jaguars earlier this week. Hutchinson has a handful of other visits scheduled but had just one private workout scheduled, which was with Jacksonville. Hutchinson canceled his private workout in the wake of teammate David Ojabo's pro day injury, but he still took his official visit with the Jaguars and is expected to be the team's selection on April 28.

Hutchinson was a backup as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss while also being named the team's 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award on defense. It wasn't until 2019 that Hutchinson was able to truly shine, but he did so in a big way in his first year as a starter, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Hutchinson played in just three games in 2020 due to a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass deflection in those contests before a monstrous senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting as he was named a consensus All-American. During the 2021 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Another pass-rusher who is considered by many to be an option for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall, Travon Walker has seen his stock explode since the 2021 season ended, even if he wasn't seen as one of the top players on Georgia's defensive front during their national championship season. Walker has plenty of length and size and tested like one of the best athletes at edge rusher of his entire generation, leading to a lot of mocks pointing to him at No. 1.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu

With NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu sharing an agent with Hutchinson, it is no surprise to see the two prospects visited Jacksonville on the same day. Ekwonu was considered by many to be a potential favorite to go No. 1 overall before the Jaguars franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson and didn't add a pass-rusher during the first wave of free agency.

After a successful freshman season, Ekwonu split time at left tackle and left guard in 2020. He started four games at guard and six at tackle, displaying versatility that could help him become a top pick once April rolls around. Thanks to a solid sophomore season, Ekwonu was named second-team All ACC honors from the Associated Press at both guard and tackle.

Ekwonu had arguably his best season in 2021, starting another 11 games and earning unanimous All-American honors, as well as earning All-ACC placement and being named the Jacobs Blocking Award winner as the ACC's top lineman.

Alabama OL Evan Neal

The most versatile offensive lineman at the top of the draft, Alabama's Evan Neal has been a high-level starter at guard, right tackle and left tackle. The Jaguars attended Alabama's pro day, where Neal revealed afterward that he has visits set up with the Jaguars, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Neal was moved to right tackle as a sophomore, starting 12 games on the edge across from Alex Leatherwood. Alabama went on to win the National Championship behind one of the most productive offenses in school history, with Neal's strong play making a big impact.

Neal was moved a third time in 2021, going from right tackle to left tackle following Leatherwood's departure to the NFL. A consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC member following 15 starts at left tackle as a junior. finishing his career with 40 career starts spread across three positions.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Arguably the draft's top tight end prospect, Trey McBride had Jaguars tight ends coach Richard Angulo on hand at his pro day. According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, McBride has a visit with the Jaguars scheduled as well, showing extreme interest from the Jaguars' side.

Voted a team captain in 2020, McBride appeared in all four of Colorado State's games and was named second-team All-Mountain West after catching 22 passes for 330 yards (15.0 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. McBride finished his college career as the John Mackey Award Winner and a unanimous All-American, the first in school history, after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

Louisiana S Percy Butler

A prospect who has seen his stock rise since running a 4.36 40-yard dash ast the NFL Scouting Combine, Percy Butler has an arranged visit with the Jaguars, according to Pro Football Network's Mike Kaye. In four seasons at Louisiana, Butler recorded 167 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and 13 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries

Florida DL Zachary Carter

A former four-star recruit who was put through pro day drills by Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, Zachary Carter is another defender with a visit with the Jaguars set up before April 28.

Carter ran a 4.99 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, while also recording a 28-inch vertical jump and a 110-inch broad jump. Carter, a former four-star recruit, started for two seasons for the Gators and finished 2021 with 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

A versatile offensive lineman who has been described as a small-school version of Ikem Ekwonu, Tyler Smith has a visit with the Jaguars set up per Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline. A 6-foot-6 prospect who will be 21 on draft night, Tyler Smith is a name to watch in the second round considering his rising stock.

Penn State OL Rasheed Walker

A Day 3 name to watch, Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker has schedules set up with the Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Another Day 3 prospect, LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and catching 10 passes for 64 yards.

Georgia LB Quay Walker

One of the most popular prospects at linebacker this offseason, Quay Walker is set to visit over a dozen teams before the draft process ends -- including the Jaguars, who he has already visited with.