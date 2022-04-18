2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Should the Jaguars Target Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey?

The 2022 NFL Draft season is upon us.

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and whether the Jaguars should target him on Day 2.

Overview

Ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 49 overall recruit in Illinois in the 2018 recruiting cycle, Winfrey spent the first few years of his college career at Iowa Western Community College. He recorded 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his two seasons at community college before becoming a four-star JUCO recruit.

He committed to the Sooners after receiving 20 offers, including offers from Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisiana, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Winfrey appeared in 11 games in 2020, starting eight and recording 19 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a blocked field goal, and three pass deflections. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 player after his first year with the Sooners.

In 2021, Winfrey collected 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, again being named a Second Team All-Big 12 player. He was then invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl and was named MVP of the 2022 Senior Bowl Game.

What Perrion Winfrey Does Well

One of the best athletes on either side of the line of scrimmage in any game he plays in, it isn't hard to imagine how Perrion Winfrey could help a defense. Teams that want an athletic and explosive penetrator who can shoot gaps and wreak havoc on the move should be high on Winfrey thanks to his potential as a three-technique and interior pass-rusher.

Against the run, Winfrey shows good burst and ability to identify running backs out of the backfield. He can jolt offensive linemen back on first contact and does a good job of keeping his eyes in the backfield to track the run instead of simply trying to cause blind penetration. This is especially impactful against long-developing run plays like draws and counters, where Winfrey's instincts and vision especially stand out.

Winfrey has the lateral quickness to beat blockers around the outside. frequently showing range before and after the snap to make tackles. Combine his quickness with his red-hot motor and he can make plays up and down the line of scrimmage, especially against runs to the outside.

As a pass-rusher, Winfrey flashes some impressive strength to go along with his explosion. He doesn't always lock out blockers and drive them back with his lower body, but he does a good job of delivering a shock to linemen with his hands off the snap. He can create separation with his upper body and quickly close in space once he creates it.

How Perrion Winfrey Would Fit With the Jaguars

The Jaguars need more penetration along their defensive line after their defensive showing in 2021, and Winfrey can certainly offer that. The Jaguars already have a host of run-stuffers in Foley Fatukasi, Malcom Brown and DaVon Hamilton, but Roy Robertson-Harris and Arden Key are the only real pass-rushers the Jaguars have along the interior, and Key can only play there on third-down.

It remains to be seen how much the Jaguars would value a light, gap-shooting defensive tackle considering the other types of defensive tackles they have invested in and what their scheme seemingly calls for. With that said, Winfrey would give the Jaguars a mix of explosion, length and upper-body strength that could bolster the defensive line room.

In short, Winfrey may not be the best fit for the Jaguars' scheme, but his skill set does offer a few different traits the Jaguars' defense is currently missing. He would be the Jaguars' second-best athlete and disruptor in the middle of the defense from the very start of his career, though his role against the run would likely take some time to season.

Verdict

Winfrey is an interesting prospect because it is clear that his best football is ahead of him. His deployment in Oklahoma's defensive scheme did him and his explosive skill set zero favors, which means he could explode in terms of production in the right scheme at the next level.

Do the Jaguars have that scheme is the question. Winfrey needs to be able to shoot gaps and get into the backfield right off the snap. Do the Jaguars want that more than they want a defender to be able to hold the point of attack and plug gaps? If they do, Winfrey makes sense on Day 2, though not quite at No. 33.

For all of our 2022 NFL Draft profiles, click below.