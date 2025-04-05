Former Jaguars Star Makes Shocking Mock Draft Pick
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are eager to find their next building block.
The main names that have been discussed with the Jaguars and the No. 5 pick consist of Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, and LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Another potential option for the Jaguars in the first round could be Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetarioa McMillan; projections have him all over the place in the first round and it might be a bit rich to spend the No. 5 pick on the talented wideout, but it appears the earliest anyone believes he will get drafted is at the Jaguars' selection.
That is exactly what former Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Maurice Jones-Drew has in his latest mock for NFL.com, giving the Jaguars McMillan at No. 5 while Hunter was still on the board.
"Head coach Liam Coen aims to replicate what he had in Tampa with a pair of talented receivers at the center of his offense. Joining second-year pro Brian Thomas Jr., McMillan is a big receiver (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) with the ball skills and physicality to make contested catches," Jones-Drew said.
While McMillan would be a clear skill set fit on the other side of Thomas, it seems unlikely the Jaguars would pass on Hunter in any scenario. Jones-Drew has Hunter falling to the New York Jets all the way down at No. 7, which feels unlikely on several levels.
"I'm guessing the Jets would be thrilled -- and very surprised -- to see the Heisman Trophy winner available here. Hunter is a generational talent with the ability to play on both sides of the ball for a team that has plenty of room for improvement at both cornerback and receiver," Jones-Drew said.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already detailed how the Jaguars would approach developing a player like Hunter, and it certainly does not seem like the Jaguars would give up a chance to take the rare talent.
“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen told Brent Martineau on the Brent & Austen Show at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
“Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays. He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches, right?
“And having patience with each side of ball, because you really don't want to kind of put him in a box. You really just want to, ‘Hey, what does he come in and do the best?’ You're going to be able to let him do both, so you're going to find out what he's best at and then, ‘Hey, let's mold things to that and be fluid for those conversations.’”
