2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Can Benefit From Deep Skill Groups
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to take their offense to the next level in a few weeks.
When the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, the Jaguars will have 10 picks to upgrade their roster and provide quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the supporting cast he needs to be successful.
The one area of the roster the Jaguars could upgrade the most with their picks might be the skill positions. The Jaguars added a few pass-catchers in free agency in wide receiver Dyami Brown and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long. but there is still clearly room for more playmakers at wide receiver and running back specifically.
The Jaguars have Brown, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Gabe Davis all in the receiver room ahead of the draft but it would be far from surprising to see the Jaguars use an early pick on adding to the unit.
While taking a receiver at No. 5 overall might be a bit rich, the Jaguars could be perfectly in line to take advantage of a deep receiver group. This year's receiver group might not be as star-studded at the top as last year's group, but it has a long list of names that could be compelling on all three days of the draft.
For the Jaguars, a receiver at No. 36 or with one of their third-round picks at No. 70 and No. 88 could be an enticing option. They could find a pass-catcher who is able to step into the offense from Day 1 and carve out a role, even without having to use their first-round pick on the position.
The Jaguars could also take advantage of a running back class that is perhaps the deepest position group in the draft. While the Jaguars have Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby already in the fold, the Jaguars need a third running back to round out the room.
While the Jaguars' need at running back isn't dire enough to use a top-100 pick on, the Jaguars have six picks on Day 3 of the draft that they can use to boost their offense. This year's stacked running back class should offer several options on Day 3 who can come in and produce right away, and the Jaguars shouldn't shy from taking advantage.
