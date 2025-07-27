Jaguars Rookie Adjusting to Greater Workload in Training Camp
The time is getting close. Travis Hunter will soon be a two-way player in training camp. He has been working primarily with the offensive unit, but Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a plan he is implementing to bring Hunter along slowly on the defensive side of the football.
Hunter addressed the media on Friday and said he likes the direction he is heading towards.
Coen said Hunter does not get confused and he is aware of everything he needs to do. He just brings his lunch pail and does whatever is asked of him.
"He's pretty unfazed by some of this stuff," Coen said Friday.
On Friday, Hunter worked exclusively on defense and got in 23 repetitions. The first two practices he worked solely in the offensive huddle.
The practice on Friday was the latest step up for Hunter in Coen's plan. Coen said earlier he would have Hunter work on one side of the ball or the other for the early part of the camp and then have him "flip-flop" during the same session in about a week.
"It's just a blessing," Hunter said. "They actually trust me, they put a lot on my plate, but I just have to go out there and continue to attack the work that they give me. It's the same as everybody else, but I just have a little bit of extra work on my plate, and I just continue to switch between the meetings."
Coen and the rest of the coaching staff have Hunter's schedule pretty tied up all day and there is no rest for the weary. On days where he works solely with the offense, he meets individually with the defensive coaches. The opposite is also true on days he works exclusively with the defense.
"It's probably harder logistically for us as coaches to navigate it and make sure that we're making use of all his time," Coen said. "I think it doesn't bother him as much. These next few days will be very important, though, because he was on defense today (Friday). He'll have an off day tomorrow (Saturday) making sure that he's ready to go for the next few days.
"He'll have to use this weekend off day tomorrow as well to make sure that he's studying on offensive stuff. He has been great in terms of his attitude and just kind of the way he approaches it."
Hunter said the workload is "super organized" and that it resembles the way he worked at the University of Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders when he won the Heisman Trophy as a senior.
