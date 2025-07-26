Why Travis Hunter Is Needed on Jaguars Defense
In the history of the National Football League, there has never been a player to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. The time might have come for that to finally happen.
Meet Jacksonville Jaguars two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
Hunter should fit in well in Jacksonville's defense. They had one of the worst secondary's in the league. They allowed 257.4 passing yards per game and forced the lowest number of turnovers with nine. They allowed a league-high 142 explosive plays and gave up 71 plays of 20 yards or more.
"The secondary should be improved with the additions of Hunter, former Cowboys standout nickel CB Jourdan Lewis (79.0 PFF coverage grade, 15th of 222 corners) and third-round pick Caleb Ransaw," author Jacob Robinson said. "And if talented but oft-injured CB Tyson Campbell bounces back and CB Jarrian Jones can build on a promising rookie season, this could become a position of strength for the Jaguars quickly."
Robinson believes the only thing holding Hunter back from greatness in the defensive backfield could be his offensive prowess. He happens to be very good at both defensive back and wide receiver.
Hunter will be splitting time in both huddles. He is starting camp with more of an offensive flavor as he needs to learn the offense first. Jaguars coach Liam Coen believes Hunter's natural position is defensive back, so he can master that side of the ball later on in camp,
The extra offensive drills are more about building up his confidence and for future opportunity to become involved in the game plan.
“That’s why we’re (starting with) more offense, not necessarily to say that he’s going to play more offense this fall,” Coen said. “It’s because that’s where he needs the most development right now. There’s so much more fundamentals, technique, detail, timing, being at the right spot at the right time, a lot more verbiage.”
Out of the first five Jaguars summer practices, Coen estimates Hunter would have three offensive days and two defensive days, pending any necessary adjustments. Hunter’s routine will flip during defensive days, as he’ll spend special teams periods with the offensive staff.
Hunter will eventually practice at wide receiver and cornerback during the same practice sessions. He will even be switching from his green offensive jersey to the white defensive jersey.
