How Jaguars' Campanile is Preparing for the Panthers
Since he was hired as defensive coordinator under head coach Liam Coen, Anthony Campanile has been waiting for this moment: to lead a defense and lead a turnaround of a unit that struggled mightily last season, for one reason or another.
The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers, and Campanile has been preparing since the start of training camp.
Entering his first game as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, Campanile had a chance to talk about the preparation and his viewing of the Panthers with 72 hours to go until kickoff. While Week 1 won't determine the Jaguars' season, it will give a preview of what they could become in 2025, including their defense.
Campanile discusses Panthers offense and the challenges they present
One of the first things that you see on paper with the Panthers offense is quarterback Bryce Young, who is hoping to ride his momentum from the final 10 weeks of last season. Then, there are his young playmakers at wide receiver, a run game led by top offensive skill player Chuba Hubbard, and an offensive line that returns all of its starters and depth along the offensive line. Campanile called the Panthers offense 'a good group.'
"Obviously, the receivers are a talented group," Campanile said. "The quarterback got better and better over the last two years and really has done a great job, very impressed with him and the running game has been really productive for them, but just overall really good group.”
Those receivers are first-round pick, Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers' top draft choice last year, Xavier Legette, and slot receiver Jalen Coker, who will not play this weekend due to injury and will instead have Hunter Renfrow in his place.
Hubbard was someone who stood out for Campanile when game preparation began well over a week ago. The former 2021 fifth-round pick emerged as one of the better tailbacks in the league with over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"Tough to get on the ground, physical, always finishing runs. That definitely jumps out when you look at him," Campanile said. "Man, this dude is a finisher and that pops through the tape. Even in protection, the run game I think he’s done a great job, and he gets the tough yards.”
One of the challenges the Jaguars will face this weekend against the Panthers is the different ways their wide receivers and skill players, overall. Campanile discussed what his defense needs to do against this group of playmakers, including limiting the yards-after-catch plays that plagued Jacksonville defense last season.
"I just think those guys are pretty impressive, the 50-50 balls, that’s something that they definitely present a challenge there. Big physical guys after the catch, so you’ve got to be on your p’s and q’s when it comes to that and finishing and not giving up YAC because they’ve done a good job generating that and the quarterback is really timely with the ball and an accurate thrower.”
The Panthers' offense provides challenges in a variety of ways. However, the determining factor could be the Jaguars' ability to stop the run, something they struggled with for the majority of the regular season in 2025. The question remains whether this same group can keep Hubbard and second-string tailback Rico Dowdle at bay this weekend.
