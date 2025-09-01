3 Key Matchups: Jaguars Defense vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off their season against the Carolina Panthers in their home opener this weekend. Both teams, which entered the NFL in 1995, have something to prove in many regards, whether it is quarterback performance, improved defensive player, or, in Jacksonville's case, a new offensive system under head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars' defense was among the worst in the NFL this past season and will look to kick off its season with consistency and discipline. Here are three key matchups on the Jaguars' defense to watch ahead of opening weekend.
Jaguars pass rush vs. Panthers offensive tackles
I view this as one of the biggest matchups of this game. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are the best pass-rush duo in the NFL, proving as such in the past two seasons. Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, they could be unleashed on levels not seen in Jacksonville before.
Panthers offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are charged with protecting quarterback Bryce Young, and Ekwonu had issues against Hines-Allen two years ago, but the fourth-year tackle has shown better consistency and will need to maintain it to protect Young. If Walker and Hines-Allen have strong performances, it could spell victory for Jacksonville.
Jaguars secondary vs. Panthers skill players
This is an intriguing matchup because of the new faces on both sides of the ball. Enter, rookies Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, who could see some matchups with one another. Two of the top rookie skill players from the 2025 draft will be an exciting to watch, while Tyson Campbell could see matchups with 2024 Panthers first-round selection Xavier Legette.
Jacksonville's safety room will be an interesting watch with much volatility on who will see the field as they take on young tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and veteran Tommy Tremble. One matchup to look at is Hunter Renfrow against nickel defender Jourdan Lewis; Renfrow signed with the Panthers this weekend after Jalen Coker was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury.
Jaguars run defense vs. Panthers rushing attack
Chuba Hubbard emerged as one of the better running backs in the NFL last season and a top player on the Panthers' roster. He will be a handful for the Jaguars' run defense, which has plenty to prove after last season. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith should be ready to go for Week 1 after missing much of camp with injuries, while Da'Von Hamilton and Austin Johnson provide the depth.
Hubbard will be backed up by Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, with interior linemen Austin Corbett, Robert Hunter, and Damien Lewis leading the way in the middle. Jacksonville's linebackers should be an improved unit under Campanile, who coached the Green Bay Packers' linebackers during the 2024 season, with Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.
