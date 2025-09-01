Jaguar Report

3 Key Matchups: Jaguars Defense vs. Panthers

These are a few of the key matchups to watch for the Jacksonville Jaguars defense against the Carolina Panthers offense.

Jared Feinberg

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) touchback as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) defend during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) touchback as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) defend during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Carolina Panthers 26-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off their season against the Carolina Panthers in their home opener this weekend. Both teams, which entered the NFL in 1995, have something to prove in many regards, whether it is quarterback performance, improved defensive player, or, in Jacksonville's case, a new offensive system under head coach Liam Coen.

The Jaguars' defense was among the worst in the NFL this past season and will look to kick off its season with consistency and discipline. Here are three key matchups on the Jaguars' defense to watch ahead of opening weekend.

Jaguars pass rush vs. Panthers offensive tackles

Hines-Allen Jag
Josh Allen celebrates after setting the Jaguars single season record for sacks during a Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. / Bob Self / USA TODAY NETWORK

I view this as one of the biggest matchups of this game. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are the best pass-rush duo in the NFL, proving as such in the past two seasons. Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, they could be unleashed on levels not seen in Jacksonville before.

Panthers offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton are charged with protecting quarterback Bryce Young, and Ekwonu had issues against Hines-Allen two years ago, but the fourth-year tackle has shown better consistency and will need to maintain it to protect Young. If Walker and Hines-Allen have strong performances, it could spell victory for Jacksonville.

Jaguars secondary vs. Panthers skill players

Hunter Jag
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an intriguing matchup because of the new faces on both sides of the ball. Enter, rookies Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, who could see some matchups with one another. Two of the top rookie skill players from the 2025 draft will be an exciting to watch, while Tyson Campbell could see matchups with 2024 Panthers first-round selection Xavier Legette.

Jacksonville's safety room will be an interesting watch with much volatility on who will see the field as they take on young tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and veteran Tommy Tremble. One matchup to look at is Hunter Renfrow against nickel defender Jourdan Lewis; Renfrow signed with the Panthers this weekend after Jalen Coker was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury.

Jaguars run defense vs. Panthers rushing attack

Hubbard Panther
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores in overtime to win the game during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard emerged as one of the better running backs in the NFL last season and a top player on the Panthers' roster. He will be a handful for the Jaguars' run defense, which has plenty to prove after last season. Arik Armstead and Maason Smith should be ready to go for Week 1 after missing much of camp with injuries, while Da'Von Hamilton and Austin Johnson provide the depth.

Hubbard will be backed up by Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, with interior linemen Austin Corbett, Robert Hunter, and Damien Lewis leading the way in the middle. Jacksonville's linebackers should be an improved unit under Campanile, who coached the Green Bay Packers' linebackers during the 2024 season, with Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.

