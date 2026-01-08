How Jaguars' Campanile, Udinski Have Helped Each Other Improve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has had some great opportunities this season.

Udinski got the highest-profile coaching job of his life when Jaguars head coach Liam Coen named him his offensive coordinator this past offseason. And while thriving in the role, Udinski has gotten several other worthwhile oppurtunities -- such as coaching against defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile each day.

Watch Udinsnki Discuss Below

Campanile is such a diverse schemer on the defensive side of the ball that he poses problems for opposing offenses and coordinators each and every week. One can only imagine what the daily battles with Campanile were like during training camp, when Udinski's and Coen's offense first went against the defense that has been inspired by coaches like Jeff Hafley, Vic Fangio, and Brian Flores.

As a result, Udinski and Campinile have been able to face off against each other's units throughout the season, and the Jaguars have only been better because of it.

“That's a great question. I'm beyond fortunate to have—we're all beyond fortunate to have Camp here," Udinski said. "Liam's done a phenomenal job of building not just an offensive unit and a defensive unit, a special teams unit, he's really built a team and he's built a culture of all of us in here working together and all of us working towards the same goal."

"We try to go out there and play complementary football every week. They may pull their weight more than we do sometimes with giving us the ball in great situations, but we try our best to complement that. When you talk about the practice field, I love the opportunity to go against such a variety of schemes and such a challenge each week."

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campanile and Udinski are both set to be worthy head coach candidates this season. While there is no sure thing in terms of either leaving or staying with the franchise for 2026 and beyond, what they have done for the Jaguars in 2025 have been invaluable to one another.

"Camp's not going to make it easy on us, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I want somebody who's going to go out there and test your rules, who's going to try to force issues, force challenges because it only improves us. Iron sharpening iron is kind of one of those things that we get to see every day out there," Udinski said.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, answers questions after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not only from a schematic standpoint, from what Camp challenges, but also from a cultural and an effort and a strength standpoint. He has those guys playing so hard that it helps raise the standard. That's something that Liam's kind of created through the entire culture here, not just out there on the practice field, talking about the weight room, everybody's bought in, but the defense and the level they've played at and the effort that they've played at only elevates the offense.”

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.