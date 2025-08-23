Jaguars Star's Fantasy Stock Continues to Soar for 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly in the market for a wide receiver. The team has implemented quite a few roster changes to begin Head Coach Liam Coen's new regime. He's been tasked with reviving the offense after a severely disappointing showing in the 2024 NFL season.
Jacksonville added wide receivers Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 draft and Dyami Brown as a free agent signing. They'll join rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. and third-year veteran Parker Washington to form the Jaguars' new wide receiver room. Apparently, the team would like to find at least one more viable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Jaguars' hunt for an additional wideout isn't an indictment on Hunter Jr. or any of their other current receivers. With the former Colorado Buffaloes star set to play on both offense and defense, there could be plenty of opportunities for others to get involved in the passing game. Outside of the top four, Jacksonville is sorely lacking in depth at receiver.
Travis Hunter Jr. continues to garner attention as a fantasy football prospect for the 2025 NFL season
If things go as planned for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the offense booms under Head Coach Liam Coen's guidance, the team could wind up with several viable fantasy football performers in the 2025 season. One of the most enticing prospects is rookie Travis Hunter Jr.
NBC Sports' Matthew Berry was the latest to stake his claim on Hunter Jr.'s stock:
"Liam Coen said earlier this month that he could see Travis Hunter playing 80% of the offensive snaps. Personally, I think Travis Hunter should play 100% of offensive snaps. And also 0% of defensive snaps, because who needs him out there at corner stopping other receivers from getting fantasy points? But fine, Liam, I will accept the 80%. Because that 80% will go a long way in Coen’s offense. Last season under Coen, Tampa Bay ranked third in WR fantasy points, while Brian Thomas, Jr. is the only player on the Jacksonville roster to have seen more than 53 targets a season ago."
"Regardless of stats, New Jags GM James Gladstone and new Head Coach Liam Coen traded a massive amount of assets to move up and draft him. Which means, if nothing else in Jacksonville this year, Travis Hunter NEEDS to work. They will make sure he does, plugging in immediately as the WR2. As a result, I actually don’t care what the snap percentage is. When Hunter is on offense, he’s gonna be one of the first two reads. If they also want him on defense, then they aren’t gonna waste snaps on offense running wind sprints. I also like that Coen runs a lot of screens, which should play well into Hunter’s YAC abilities."
The Jaguars could have an explosive passing game if Trevor Lawrence can have a renaissance year. Whether they add another wide receiver or not, Travis Hunter Jr. will find a bulk of the targets beside Brian Thomas Jr.
