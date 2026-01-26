1 Archetype Jaguars Must Add if They Trade Brian Thomas

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a tough spot with Brian Thomas Jr. He underwhelmed in his second year against the lofty expectations he set for himself in his revelatory rookie season. However, the Jaguars were able to win 13 games and make the playoffs despite his struggles. He showed this year that he might not be a great fit for Liam Coen's offense, predicated on timing and short-to-medium passes over the middle.



On the other hand, the team proved that they can be a successful offense without him replicating his rookie success. Combining that with the facts that the Jaguars don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and lack cap space for free agency, it makes sense why Jacksonville might consider trading him this offseason to diversify its assets in hopes of improving the roster moving forward.



Jaguars have to identify a deep threat



Even though Brian Thomas Jr. didn't have an exceptional statistical season, he still positively impacted the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. He's a constant source of fear for opposing defenses due to his deep-threat ability. He was able to ignite a bit of his connection downfield with Trevor Lawrence down the stretch, but he couldn't make enough plays over the top to be a priority within the offensive scheme.



Still, if the Jaguars do trade him this offseason, they'll need someone else to stretch the field and take defensive attention away from Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange in the middle of the field. That's the one thing they'd be lacking within their weapons cache.



Since returning from injury, Brian Thomas Jr.’s AVG depth of target has gone from 13.0 to 20.0.



BTJ is averaging 20.1 YPR the last 3 weeks.

With his sure hands, Meyers can be the primary option for Lawrence, as he showed this past season. He can be trusted to make plays over the middle and tough catches on crucial downs, and there's not a route he can't run.

As for Washington, he's an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands, capable of racking up extra yards after the initial reception. Strange has shown the ability to make himself consistently available for T-Law as an outlet for short gains and a big target in the red zone. None of them has the top-flight ability that BTJ does.



Travis Hunter Jr. does have the speed and agility to create explosives downfield, but he's too adept with the rock to be relegated to solely deep routes, plus he'll spend a significant amount of time on defense, too. Whether it be as part of the deal, in the draft, or in free agency, the Jaguars need to find a pure speedster who can consistently take the top off opposing secondaries if they do trade Thomas Jr.

