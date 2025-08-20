Jaguars Star Named as Favorite Fantasy Pick in Later Rounds
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't produce many favorable outcomes for fantasy football in the 2024 NFL season. Between Trevor Lawrence's injuries and the overall regression of the offense, several members of the team underperformed their average draft position from last year.
Not everybody disappointed, though. Anyone who came away with Jaguars' rookie Brian Thomas Jr. likely got a massive steal in their draft. This year, Jacksonville is hoping to produce several fantasy value picks with an offensive resurgence under Head Coach Liam Coen.
Drafters are understandably wary of Jaguars players after their abysmal season in 2024. However, with a healthy Lawrence and a revitalized system with Coen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, Jacksonville could bounce back in a big way this year. If Coen can accomplish his goal to rejuvenate Jacksonville's passing game and the offense overall, the Jaguars could wind up with several fantasy steals for the 2025 campaign.
Travis Hunter Jr. appears to be a steal in 2025 fantasy football drafts
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't just overhaul their system. They also brought in a host of new personnel to field a better unit around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They added several offensive linemen between the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, including Wyatt Milum, Fred Johnson, and Robert Hainsey. They also acquired some new weapons for Lawrence and Head Coach Liam Coen, including wide receiver Dyami Brown and fourth-round running back Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.
The Jags' prize of the offseason, though, was second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. While he's expected to play plenty of snaps on both sides of the ball for Jacksonville this year, his primary focus will be to give Lawrence another elite target in the passing game, opposite Brian Thomas Jr.
The team has high hopes for the former Colorado Buffaloes star, or else they wouldn't have given up so much to trade up and draft him. Fantasy football players haven't been as confident about the rookie receiver. Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes that's a mistake, identifying him as one of the best possible seventh-round selections available:
"Already a wide receiver prospect I was incredibly bullish on pre-draft as a truly special football player with prime Odell Beckham Jr. upside, Hunter landing in Liam Coen’s offense was a dream fit and you’ve already seen that with his preseason deployment."
"Hunter will get a ton of easy-button targets from the slot and in motion. He’s a natural fit on screens and crossers that were the staples of this offense in 2024. It’s been clear for months that Hunter will be a receiver first who dabbles on defense in Jacksonville, and will be a near full-time offensive player on passing downs. He has a solid floor given his projected usage and an immense ceiling with his ability if the offense clicks under Coen in Year 1."
In 2023, Christian Kirk finished with 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games as Jacksonville's WR2. In Liam Coen's system, with a much deeper offense overall and no Evan Engram to soak up targets, Travis Hunter Jr. could have a much more explosive season in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the preseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and the preseason when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE