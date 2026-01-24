Why Jaguars Shouldn't Consider Trading Brian Thomas Jr.

It was a joy to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 season. After coming off a 2024 year with one of the worst records in the NFL and a total regime change, expectations were much lower for the Jaguars. However, they were filled with talent on both sides of the ball and pieces that could help them win games, though very few expected a flip-flip from 4-13 to 13-4.

One of those potential pieces was Jaguars second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, who broke rookie franchise records in 2024 and seemed stunted for an incredible 2025 campaign that could solidify him as one of the best young players on the outside. However, an underwhelming year filled with inconsistencies and nagging injuries raised the possibility of a trade in-season and during this offseason. If head coach Liam Coen is as smart as we think, this idea should not be considered.

Why trading Brian Thomas Jr. shouldn't be considered

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Thomas wasn't the same player many remembered from his rookie year. He looked skiddish when targeted over the middle of the field, suffered from concentration drops, and the timing between him and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence felt off, more so than it did when either of them was healthy in miniature stretches the year before. Something wasn't right, and this was before nagging injuries played a role at the midway point of the year.

Thomas missed three games due to nagging lower-half ailments, and later began to be outshone by midseason acquisition Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. This led to reports from various insiders that Thomas could be a trade candidate at the deadline in November, but Coen was quick to squash the pondering thought; those feelings remain as the offseason gets underway for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, Meyers and Washington are expected to be the top pass-catchers in the offense next season due to their reliability. However, Thomas remains a crucial part of the offense's long-term success. He consistently wins as a downfield vertical threat who can create separation at the line of scrimmage by attacking the inside and outside leverage of defenders on vertical planes and patterns.

No, Thomas shouldn't be considered in trade talks this offseason. It makes no sense to do so after what appears to be a second-year slump that many players at his position went through as well. If anything, we should expect Thomas to improve and become a more reliable player in the passing game, while helping establish the Jaguars pass-catching corps as arguably the best in the game.

