OL Depth Proves Important for the Jaguars Coach
It is a rarity in the NFL to have high-end offensive line depth. Every year, teams seek depth at a position group that can be hard to come by, and if a franchise is lucky, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, they can reap the benefits.
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the season with much better depth and competition compared to a year ago, before their 4-13 season. A key offensive assistant explains that having depth up front is critical to short and long-term success.
Grant Udinski emphasizes the importance of OL depth
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has control of an offense that will ultimately be play-called by head coach Liam Coen. The young offensive mind will play a key role in the success of a unit that saw various injuries, bad play, and at times, poor coaching overall. One role he plays is overseeing the progression of the offensive line.
This unit has shown improvements in experience, talent, and depth overall. While questions loom over the offensive tackles of Walker Little and Anton Harrison, Udinski spoke highly of the importance of depth in the offensive line, saying it is helpful to have guys that can be versatile and play in different spots.
“It's absolutely helpful. The flexibility of those guys to be able to fill different spots," Udinski said. "I think you probably saw Chuma [Edoga] has played tackle, played some guard the past couple of days, and we really have a bunch of guys who can play different positions."
Udinski also said that his offensive linemen's ability to play in multiple spots is a great testament to their work, saying it is not easy to play on different sides of the line.
"It's a testament to their work and their ability to be able to play in those multiple spots. It's not easy to go from playing on the left side to playing on the right side, let alone from the left side, outside to the right side, inside," Udinski said. "So that takes a lot of work, not only in the drill work with Coach Sarrett and the rest of the staff, but from studying and knowing my calls at guard are different than my calls at tackle."
Udinski continued that having a group that is flexible both mentally and physically is key and gives the Jaguars a security blanket up front.
"So, to have that group that has the flexibility mentally and physically is really nice for us to know it's a little bit of depth and security blanket, but also, we can mix and match different groups of guys and see that chemistry kind of build out throughout camp," Udinski said.
