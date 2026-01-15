Nick Sirianni Explains Why Eagles Made Change at Offensive Coordinator

The Eagles on Tuesday parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after a disappointing exit in the wild-card round and season that saw the team's offense too often fail to play to its talent level and find any consistency.

During an end-of-season press conference on Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked why the team opted to relieve Patullo of his play-calling duties.

“I think it's important that we continue to evolve as an offense and that we go out and do what's best for this football team,” Sirianni said. “Everything that I do and every decision that I have to make—I have to do that with what's in mind, just like Howie [Roseman] does, just like Mr. Lurie [Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie] does, with the intent of being the best thing for the football team at this particular point.

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman speak with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/FejqvXM0tm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2026

“I love Kevin and everything that he's provided to the coaching staff in his five years here. Big reason why we've won a lot of football games. But at this particular point, felt like that's what I needed to do to be the best thing for the football team.”

In its championship-winning season, the Eagles' offense ranked inside the top-10 in both total yards and points per game under the tutelage of then-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. After Moore's departure for a head coaching job with the Saints, Patullo, hired in 2021 as part of Sirianni's initial coaching staff in Philadelphia, was named the team's offensive coordinator following the Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs.

But Philadelphia, boasting arguably the most talented offensive roster in the league, took a step back offensively, ranking 19th in points per game and 24th in total yards per game in 2025. The Eagles at one point were marred by injuries on the offensive line, which failed to play to the level it had in previous years, but the inconsistent performances and frustrations of some players—notably wide receiver A.J. Brown—mounted as the season played out.

Things came to a breaking point during back-to-back losses in Weeks 12 and 13 in which Philadelphia was held without a touchdown for four quarters, infuriating a demanding fanbase and resulting in Sirianni being asked if he was considering taking away play-calling duties from Patullo.

He wasn't—and didn't—but Sirianni told reporters he was more involved with the team's offensive game-planning process in the lead-up to a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers in Week 14, the team's third straight defeat at the time.

“We did some different things as we continued to go through—I told you guys I did more, got involved more,” Sirianni said Thursday when asked why Philadelphia didn't make a change during the season. “At the end of the day, I did what I thought was best for the football team. And we didn't reach our goal, so obviously it didn't work out.”

Eagles reportedly have two offensive coordinator candidates in mind

The Eagles will now begin a search for the team's fifth different offensive coordinator—two departed for head coaching positions—since Jalen Hurts was named the full-time starter at QB in 2021. The team already has two names in mind.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and ex-Giants coach Brian Daboll are reportedly atop the Eagles' list, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. McDaniel's offenses were among the best in the NFL during his first two years in Miami, in which the Dolphins made the playoffs. Meanwhile, Daboll, lauded for his offensive mind and work with quarterbacks, has a connection with Hurts dating back to the QB's sophomore year with Alabama, where Daboll was the program's offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2017.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated