Young Jaguars Offensive Lineman Becomes Top Insurance Option
Having quality depth along the offensive line allows for continuity up front and success on the offensive side of the ball. As the old saying goes, everything starts in the trenches. The Jacksonville Jaguars key to success will come from it, with their offensive line highlighted as the bunch to watch.
The Jaguars have added depth across their offensive front this offseason, including the draft selection of one lineman who has already begun to make waves heading into his rookie season in Duval County.
Wyatt Milum is a key depth piece to the Jaguars offensive line
There is much excitement for Jaguars rookie offensive guard Wyatt Milum, the team's third-round draft choice out of West Virginia. The young buck has a chance to start this season if things go well, but he will need to be trusted that he is capable of playing quality ball during training camp in the preseason to prove his worth.
However, a nice development has occurred so far in camp. On Friday, projected starting right guard Patrick Mekari left practice early in what head coach Liam Coen was calling back spasms. Milum quickly settled in and shone, showcasing his impressive movement skills and athletic ability for the position.
Milum's ability to stand out in a crowd is nothing new for the former top college offensive lineman. He has been in the spotlight before and has always stood out with his physicality, hand placement at the point of attack, and blocking system versatility. Milum is beginning to fit right in with head coach Liam Coen's zone-blocking philosophy up front.
However, Milum can step up when needed, which could and has already turned heads during camp. It may not be the last time the rookie will fill in at right guard, left guard for Ezra Cleveland, or even center for free-agent signee Robert Hainsey. His versatility and being asked to play in unfamiliar or uncomfortable spots helps with his growth but the overall depth of the Jaguars offensive line.
This could be a sign of things to come for the 2025 season. While it might not be entirely realistic that Milum gets the starting nod up front for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, it is certainly realistic to suggest he could be a starter by the end of the season. Until then, Milum will continue to be a key depth presence for Jacksonville's uneasy offensive line.
