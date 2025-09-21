Jaguars Pass Rush Needs to Show Out vs. Texans
This upcoming battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans feels like a toss-up. The Jaguars are coming into the bout with a better record, after splitting their first two games of the 2025 NFL season, while the Texans are still winless this year. Jacksonville probably should have been 2-0 this week, though, falling short in their last matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a flurry of self-inflicted wounds.
Houston is still seeking its first victory after narrowly losing its first two outings against prospective playoff teams. They fell to the Los Angeles Rams in their opener, 14-9, before getting buried by a Baker Mayfield game-winning drive in Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All this is to say that the Jaguars can't take this next game lightly, even though their opponents are 0-2. They have a good chance to make some major headway in the AFC South, with an opportunity to kick the Texans down into a 0-3 hole that has historically proven to be nearly insurmountable. To do so, Jacksonville will need every edge it can find.
Jaguars' pass rush needs to be dominant in Week 3
Analyzing the opposition by position groups further underscores how evenly matched the Jacksonville Jaguars are with the Houston Texans. The Jags have the edge with their run game, run defense, and offensive line, while the Texans have a much more proven secondary and can boast a narrow advantage in terms of quarterback play — although Trevor Lawrence could shut that down with a strong game in Week 3.
Where Jacksonville has the clear upper hand is with its offensive line. Both teams have strong pass rushes, but the Jaguars are much better equipped to contain Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. On the other hand, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are set to give the Texans fits.
Houston's O-line allowed 16 pressures to the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. They followed that up with an even worse showing in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who racked up 26 pressures on C.J. Stroud. Hines-Allen and Walker should be drooling at the Texans' protection.
The Jaguars need them to feast in Week 3, lest they give the Texans their first win and a big step in the right direction for a midseason push for the playoffs. This is where Jacksonville holds the advantage; they need to capitalize and keep C.J. Stroud from getting comfortable.
