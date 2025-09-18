Trevor Lawrence Must Take Advantage of Quickly Closing Window
Trevor Lawrence is currently in the midst of the most important season of his NFL career thus far. He came into the campaign as one of the league's highest-paid players, after inking a five-year, $250 million deal last summer. While the Jacksonville Jaguars had seen enough to give him that contract, he still has to prove that he's a franchise-caliber guy at this level.
The pressure is on, not only because of his handsome salary or the timeline of his progression, but because of the expectations around him and the team this year. The Jaguars hired offensive mastermind Liam Coen to be their new head coach, with the hope that he can craft an elite attack out of this roster and recover Lawrence's career trajectory.
So far, Jacksonville's new coach-quarterback combo has shown some encouraging signs, but there's plenty more work to be done, evidenced by their viral interaction after a poor throw from Lawrence against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Lawrence faces immense pressure this season, but he also has some unique opportunities.
Trevor Lawrence must decisively become the AFC South's top quarterback
In the 2025 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence has a chance to demonstrably prove that he's the best gunslinger in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a realistic shot to claim the divisional crown and make the playoffs this year. To do so, they need Lawrence to be the best quarterback.
He has the talent and potential to do it. Now, he has the opportunity, too. Not only does he have a supposed quarterback whisperer as head coach with Liam Coen, but the window is more open now than in years past.
Lawrence's emergence in 2022 coincided with C.J. Stroud's arrival in the league, who got off to a much faster start in his career than the Jaguars quarterback. Stroud backslid last year and has struggled this season, largely due to the horrid offensive line the Houston Texans have in front of him.
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a 2-0 start behind a Cinderella run from Daniel Jones, but there's a high chance that he'll regress to his turnover-prone, inaccurate, indecisive form sooner or later.
The time is now for Trevor Lawrence. He has the coach, he has the weapons, and he has the window. That opportunity could be closing soon, with number one pick Cam Ward flashing some truly enticing playmaking potential for the Tennessee Titans. By next season, who knows what heights he could reach with a more well-rounded offense around him? Lawrence needs to assert himself as the cream of the AFC South crop before then.
