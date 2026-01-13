Why Jaguars' Travon Walker Won't Use Injury Excuse For 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of reasons to think the 2026 season could be even better. One of them is Travon Walker.

Walker , the former No. 1 pick, had back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2023 and 2024 and all signs pointed to a third one after a good start to 2025.

But an early-season wrist injury to the Jaguars' star defensive end was followed up by a knee injury later in the season, and Walker had to fight to make himself available during some stretches.

But, as usual, Walker made sure not to lean on the injuries as an excuse. Speaking in the Jaguars' locker room on Monday, Walker detailed what his season was like.

Walker said earlier in the season that this season is the most he has been injured since his early days at Georgia. Battling through one injury was one thing, but fighting through two while still being on the field more often than not and making impact plays weekly is no easy task.

"I still won't use it as an excuse, because obviously, if I'm out there on the field, regardless if I have on the cast or brace or whatever it is, I want to be the best version I can be every day," Walker said. "

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But it definitely took a toll on me, obviously, playing with one hand as a defensive lineman, it's hard to do certain things, but I definitely tried to do my best within what I could do with limited range of motion, things of that nature. But then as far as the knee, it's just, it is what it is man. Like I said, it's 100% injury rate in this game, and I just want to be there for my teammates, regardless of injured, hurt or whatever."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walker has long been known as one of the leaders of the defense, both through his play and his off-field examples. While his 2025 production may have been impacted by his injury, his influence surely wasn't. The locker room and coaching staff saw how he contributed each week despite the odds, and it made plenty of difference.

"I feel like a lot of guys go out and play through injuries, but for me, 100%. I'm one of those guys. I'm not go back down until I'm six feet under, and that's with me being dead," Waker said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Regardless, I'm gonna go out there and lay it out on the line whenever I can, because that's what I pride myself on. Long as I'm able to wake up with another opportunity at life, that's all I need to go be better at whatever it is, as far as my rehab or whatever. I just want to be better.

