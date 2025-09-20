Jaguars vs. Texans Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical early test in Week 3, hosting their AFC South rivals the Houston Texans for a pivotal divisional battle.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 3, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
Will the Jaguars slow down Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson?
John Shipley: The Jaguars have actually held their own against Will Anderson in his career. He had a great game against them in Week 3 of 2023, but otherwise he has been limited to just four pressures in his last three games vs. the Jaguars. His two worst games in 2024 by pressure rate came against Jacksonville. Part of it was scheme, part of it is Anton Harrison consistently playing well vs. Anderson. I expect him to do it again.
Andy Quach: I think the Jaguars have the offensive line and playbook versatility needed to at least contain the Texans’ pass rush a little bit. Trevor Lawrence has been getting the ball out quicker this season, with Liam Coen calling the plays necessary to keep his quarterback comfortable. Between the quick hitters and the threat of the run game, Jacksonville shouldn’t allow more than four sacks on Sunday.
Jared Feinberg: I’m in a wait-and-see patten with Hunter. I believe he’s getting close to having a larger impact and that game will come soon…maybe this weekend. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this Jaguars offense, but I get the sense Liam Coen will have something up his sleeve this week for the talented two-way player.
Does Travis Hunter make a larger impact on offense this week?
John Shipley: We will see. The Jaguars have had a very limited role for Hunter, who ranks 71st out of 77 qualifying receivers in air yards per target. I find it hard to believe the Jaguars will suddenly expand his route tree now that it seems like they are putting more on his plate on the defensive side of the ball as well, so count me as skeptical.
Andy Quach: I would hope so. This coaching staff has been very aware of player trends and how they can impact confidence and performance. I see the Jaguars sending Brian Thomas Jr. on more deep routes to build his comfort and rhythm. In the meantime, Travis Hunter Jr. needs to take advantage of the Texans’ defense in the middle of the field and on underneath routes.
Score prediction?
John Shipley: Jaguars 23, Texans 17. I do not see fireworks from either offense, but I think the Jaguars have the scheme and running game to make a few scores happen. The Texans' offense has been anchored by a bad scheme and offensive line, and I see that playing a role here.
Andy Quach: The Texans might have the better overall defense, but the Jaguars have the edge with their offensive line, ground game, and rushing defense. Houston hasn’t been able to stop the run nearly as well as they want this season. Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten should be able to move the ball consistently so long as Jacksonville doesn’t fall behind early in the game.
The Jaguars’ pass rush has the opportunity to feast in this one, and I believe they will. Trevor Lawrence just has to take care of the ball and play a clean game in this home-stand. Jaguars win a tight one, 20-17, and the defense shines.
Jared Feinberg: I’ll take the Jaguars at home to put themselves in a nice position early in the year for the AFC South, 24-20. The Texans, especially C.J. Stroud, have not been able to find their groove of late and now they are at risk of falling to 0-3 and behind the eight ball. For the Jaguars, I like their defensive front to handle business against a weak Texans offensive line that hasn’t shown much to write home about.
