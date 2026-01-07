Jaguars Crowned in Final AFC South Round-Up of 2025 NFL Season

It took until the game clock hit triple zeroes in Week 18, but the Jacksonville Jaguars officially clinched the AFC South division with their win over the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL regular-season finale. It came down to the wire, with the Houston Texans on their heels the entire time, despite Jacksonville's perfect stretch to end the year.



It became glaringly clear that this division was much more competitive, talented, and auspicious than outsiders expected coming into the season. Here's a look at how each team in the AFC South fared in 2025.



The AFC South could be a gauntlet soon



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) proudly wears his AFC South Division Champions hat during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4, 5-1 div.)



Last game: 41-7 win vs. Tennessee Titans



Next game: vs. Buffalo Bills Wild Card Weekend



The Jacksonville Jaguars blew away all expectations in the 2025 NFL season. In their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, they went from a four-win team to 13-4, finishing atop the AFC South and earning a home playoff game. Jacksonville nearly swept the division, with its lone loss coming against the Houston Texans on the road, blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter to backup quarterback Davis Mills.



That was the last time the Jaguars lost this season. Since then, they ripped off eight straight wins to clinch the AFC South crown. Now, they're gearing up to host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for Wild Card Weekend. No matter what happens in the first round, it's clear that the future is bright in Duval. Imagine what Liam Coen can do in his second year at the helm, with another offseason infusion of talent, and a healthy and motivated Travis Hunter Jr. back at his disposal.



Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws downfield against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

2. Houston Texans (12-5, 5-1 div.)



Last game: 38-30 win vs. Indianapolis Colts



Next game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Weekend



The two hottest teams in the entire league hail from the AFC South. The Texans notched seven wins in a row to stay in the race for the division, but they just couldn't catch the Jaguars. With Jacksonville dominating the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans pulled C.J. Stroud after halftime against the Indianapolis Colts, opting to focus on the playoffs ahead.



The Texans couldn't catch the Jags, but they did earn the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their upcoming opponent was the most favorable pick of the division winners, but it's never easy to win in Steel City. Houston's defense might be the single most fearsome unit in the playoffs. If the offense can catch fire, no one will want to see the Texans in the postseason.



Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) walks on the field during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-9, 2-4 div.)



Last game: 38-30 loss @ Houston Texans



The Colts might be the most tragic team of the 2025 NFL season. They had a historic downfall, going from an 8-2 start to missing the playoffs. Their decision to trade away two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner has been scrutinized due to how their campaign went after the acquisition, but it's clear that this roster is a decent quarterback away from legitimate contention.



In the season finale, rookie quarterback Riley Leonard left audiences wondering if he should have been the starter instead of 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers. It might have been mostly against the Texans' backups, but he finished with 291 total yards, three touchdowns, one turnover, and 62 percent completion. The Colts definitely need to reassess their quarterback situation this offseason, but re-signing Daniel Jones and having Leonard as the backup might not be the worst approach.



Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown but is injured on the play as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) makes contact during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14, 0-6 div.)



Last game: 41-7 loss @ Jacksonville Jaguars



The final drive for Cam Ward's rookie season was a beauty. He completed all three of his passes for 52 yards and scrambled twice for 11 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder landing in the end zone. It was a reassuring confirmation that the Titans found a franchise quarterback, though.



Now, they just have to flesh out the rest of the team around him, including their staff. Interim Head Coach Mike McCoy will get a shot to earn the role full-time, but General Manager Mike Borgonzi has interviews lined up with Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris, Lou Anarumo, and Matt Nagy, too. Things can change quickly in the NFL. A strong offseason, paired with some natural development from Ward, could have this team competitive sooner rather than later.

