Jaguars' Brenton Strange Reacts to Evan Engram's Comments
Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram made some noise last week when he gave his blunt truth on how he saw the Jaguars' culture during his three seasons with the franchise.
Speaking with Broncos media at training camp last week, Engram was asked about the Broncos' culture and locker room.
"That is probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now. Just the way that this team connects. the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other. The way we bonded. Just the standard we have for ourselves, the camaraderie that we have, the laughs that we have, like, it is an incredible locker room," Engram said.
"A lot of great leaders. I tell people, all my family, it is hard to be the first one in the building. I am used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always the first one. It was really easy. Here, it is kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at a high level. It is just a contagious environment, and we all want to get better and we all have high standards that we want to achieve together."
So, what did current Jaguars have to make of Engram's comments? One recently weighed in, and it just happened to be the Jaguar who spent the most time working alongside Engram over the last two years: tight end Brenton Strange.
Brenton Strange Reacts
Speaking with Action Sports Jax from training camp, Strange gave his reaction to Engram's take on things.
"I think you take it personal if you're not doing the right things. You know, everybody kind of has their own thing, whether that's coming in early or staying late. You know, everybody, every guy has a different routine," Strange said.
Strange clearly did not see much of an issue with what Engram had to say, which begs the question of whether anyone else should.
"So, you know, I think you take it personal if you're not doing the right things, that's the only thing. Me personally, I like what I'm doing, so I didn't take it personally. I don't take it as a shot at all. Evan is a very hard worker, and obviously you guys have seen that the last couple of years, and he does a great job at what he does. He has a great routine."
