The Good and Not So Good from Jaguars Training Camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up six days of training camp thus far, and we are that much closer to seeing the final product.
So, what have we seen from the Jaguars thus far in terms of the highs and the lows? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good.
The Good
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter has been exactly as advertised so far. He looks like the kind of game-changer on both sides of the ball the Jaguars are hoping he will be, with two of his last three practices being his best NFL practices thus far. He might look even better at cornerback than wide receiver right now, and he looks pretty good at receiver.
Running Game
We are only two days into padded practices for the Jaguars thus far, but the running game has certainly been a bright spot. The Jaguars' rushing issues have been easy to spot early on in past seasons, but the rushing attack has been productive thus far in 2025. There have been plenty of open holes and rushing lanes, and Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne have each taken advantage in recent days.
Edge Depth
The edge depth has been an issue in Jacksonville for years, and it seems the franchise finally decided to get serious about addressing it. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have been fantastic as usual, but Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah have made plays in relief as well.
The Not So Good
DT Unit
The defensive tackle group has not done much to dispute the concerns many had entering the season. An injury to Maason Smith hasn't helped, nor has Arik Armstead sitting out of all team periods thus far. Tyler Lacy has gotten a lot of run with the starters and it is clear that would be an issue if it hapened in the season.
Injuries
The Jaguars have avoided major injuries, but several key players have not practiced in pads yet: Maason Smith, Bhayshul Tuten, Johnny Mundt, Patrick Mekari. Add in Buster Brown, and the Jaguars have had some bumps and bruises.
Where are the rookies?
Outside of Hunter, none of the Jaguars draft picks look like they have much of a path to early playing time. Wyatt Milum and Caleb Ransaw have been with the reserves, while the Day 3 picks are still finding their way.
