Evan Engram Takes Jab at Jaguars' Prior Culture
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a brand new era, and the images of the previous regime are washed away a little bit more each day.
With new head coach Liam Coen, new general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli now at the helm for the coaching staff and front office, the days of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke are, for all intents and purposes, long gone.
But that does not mean the remnants of the Jaguars' most recent failures aren't still scattered around and being picked about.
The most recent exhumation of the Jaguars' past regime and culture comes from former tight end Evan Engram, who the new regime released in March. Engram has since signed with the Denver Broncos and seems primed for a large role in Sean Payton's offense.
Speaking with Broncos media at training camp this week, Engram was asked about the Broncos' culture and locker room. In his answer, he explained one key thing the Jaguars were missing during his three years with the franchise.
"That is probably my favorite thing about being a Bronco right now. Just the way that this team connects. the way they push each other, the way they challenge each other. The way we bonded. Just the standard we have for ourselves, the camaraderie that we have, the laughs that we have, like, it is an incredible locker room," Engram said.
"A lot of great leaders. I tell people, all my family, it is hard to be the first one in the building. I am used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always the first one. It was really easy. Here, it is kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at a high level. It is just a contagious environment, and we all want to get better and we all have high standards that we want to achieve together."
Engram's shot was not at the Jaguars' base or even their new direction. Instead, it was an honest evaluation of the shortcomings of the prior Jaguars' culture.
The Jaguars wanted their last locker rooms to be player-led, but judging by Engram's words, it simply never got to that point.
