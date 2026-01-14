How Jaguars Will Know Exactly How They Stack Up in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the misfortune of running into the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. They did all they could in the regular season to give themselves the easiest path in the postseason, rattling off eight straight wins to close out the campaign and clinch the AFC South, but they still got an unlucky draw.



Watching the rest of the playoffs, there's been a rising sentiment that the two best teams in the conference faced off in Duval. There's really no way to prove that this is true, even if the Bills coast to the Super Bowl. However, the Jaguars will have a great opportunity to see how they stack up with the other contenders from this year, through their first-place schedule next season.



Jaguars face a daunting slate in 2026



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a touchdown catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Denver Broncos



Due to their status as AFC South champions, the Jacksonville Jaguars get to play the first-place teams from the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC North next season. They sort of benefitted from their third-place finish in 2024, drawing the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets. They went 2-1 in those games, although Carolina turned out to be a playoff-caliber opponent after all.



Next season, they'll face a gauntlet, including a rematch with the Denver Broncos. One of the primary reasons that Jacksonville was viewed as one of the best teams in the AFC this season was its comfortable 34-20 win over Denver in Week 16. The Broncos finished with a 14-3 record to earn the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye. If they end up making the Super Bowl, the Jags will be left to wonder about what could have been if they got past the Buffalo Bills.



Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

2. Chicago Bears



There's a misconception that the Jaguars had an easy schedule this season, due to their third-place slate. However, Jacksonville finished with the 16th-toughest set of opponents in the league this year. Its strength of schedule ranked third among teams in the AFC playoff field, behind only the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.



Eight of the Jaguars' games this season came against postseason teams. They went 5-3 in those outings. Next year, Jacksonville will face six of the 14 teams that made the playoffs this season, including the Chicago Bears. Chicago has already advanced to the Divisional Round.



Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at the snap in the second half during abasing the New England Patriots an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

3. New England Patriots



The Jaguars didn't play Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, and the New England Patriots this year, but they did blow out the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-6. The Pats struggled to get by LA in the first round, despite shutting down Justin Herbert and the Bolts' offense. New England squeaked by into the Divisional Round with a 16-3 victory.



Perhaps Maye just had to get over his yips in the first playoff game of his career, but he and the Patriots looked plenty beatable in that game. The Jaguars will find out exactly how they match up with the AFC East champs next season.

