Flag Champion Gets Attention From Jaguars, NFL Stars
Calling Brysen Wright a kid is a bit of a misnomer. Although he’s only 14, he’s already 6-4 and 215 pounds. He also has maturity beyond his years, and he’s now a celebrity.
Travis Hunter signed autographs for Wright and his teammates after Jaguars practice Sunday morning, but after Wright made one of the most jaw-dropping plays in recent football memory, Hunter should’ve asked Wright for his signature.
“It was just a blessing to be able to break down the huddle after they had a great practice,” Wright told Cameron Wolfe and Bucky Brooks on the NFL Network’s Back Together Weekend special.
A Jacksonville product with bright future
A sophomore at Jacksonville’s Mandarin High School, Wright earned MVP honors last week at the NFL’s Flag Championships in Canton, Ohio, where his Jacksonville flag team won the title. He plays tackle football, too, and already has 14 scholarship offers, according to ESPN.com. That list includes national champion Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.
He’s likely to get a lot more after his touchdown catch went viral.
“It was just a great time getting all the congrats from my family,” Wright said, “hearing from the city, just knowing that we brought back the championship from Ohio. Just a great blessing knowing that we had a chance to go there for the city.”
Another one-handed wizard took notice
Officials from his hometown and the Jaguars, who hosted Wright and his team at Sunday’s practice in their 1990s-style Jacksonville uniforms, weren’t the only ones to congratulate Wright. He also got a retweet from Patrick Mahomes and a special text from another wide receiver known for acrobatic, one-handed catches.
“Odell Beckham reached out to me,” Wright said. “That’s cool. That’s basically like my childhood right there, so just making a good catch after what he did, and hearing him reach out to me, just super cool.”
And whatever his future holds once he picks his college destination, perhaps the first Team USA Olympic flag football team at the 2028 Los Angeles games, he’s getting quality coaching. Asked how often he practices one-handed catches, Wright said he doesn’t.
- “I practice two-handed catches because that’s what you want to do,” Wright said. “If it come, it come. I don’t practice it, though. It just come. It’s natural.”
