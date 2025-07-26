5 Revelations From Jaguars' Travis Hunter’s Friday Availability
Travis Hunter expressed a confident demeanor after his third NFL training-camp practice on Friday, his first exclusively on the defensive side. And while his story has been told widely since his freshman year at Jackson State, especially since the Jaguars drafted him No. 2 overall in April, he revealed five things on Friday.
1) Hunter’s training-camp schedule is scripted down to the minute. Coaches text him a photo of the daily schedule for his phone, and it’s also posted in his locker.
2) Hunter and Trevor Lawrence have developed enough chemistry in their short time together to create their own handshake, something they choreographed during their quarterback-receivers trip to the Bahamas last month.
3) He’s heard the skeptics, especially former NFL players who say he won’t be able to succeed playing both offense and defense – but he doesn’t care. He said what people don’t see is his effort, especially behind the scenes.
“Just the work that you put in, and when they try to criticize it, it's like, ‘I'm already doing all this extra work. You're going to keep telling me I can't do the same thing that I've been doing and showing you?’ So, it's just that a lot of people just keep downplaying it, but I'm going to just be quiet and go to work. … It actually makes me smile because they don't know what to say, so they're just going to keep hating.”
4) He practiced both offense and defense on the same day throughout his career at Colorado. However, he prefers the current plan in Jacksonville, practicing exclusively on offense for a stretch of two days, exclusively on defense for the next two days, and then taking snaps on both sides in the same practice.
5) He does not want people to call him a groundbreaker because several players have done what he’s doing, although they haven’t done it to the extent he’s planning to do it.
Before Hunter spoke Friday, former Jaguars center Mitch Morse called him the “NFL’s best duo.” Morse, who retired in March after a 10-year career, compared Hunter to Chuck Bednarik, who played both center and linebacker over his 14 seasons.
“I went to Duval County for a man with two all-world skillsets,” Morse said Friday on Good Morning Football. “I'm going to play on the words. I have Travis Hunter the receiver and Travis Hunter the DB. We're going back, this is reminiscent of Chuck Bednarik … between 1949 and 1962, Hall of Fame player for the Philadelphia Eagles, the center and linebacker.
“Under Liam Coen in Jacksonville, there just seems to be this new energy, and at the helm of that, of course, is Trevor Lawrence. But then you have the Energizer Bunny, which is Travis Hunter, who says he can do both.”
