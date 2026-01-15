Where Jaguars Are Set to Go From Here With Travis Hunter Experiment

The Jacksonville Jaguars took some big steps forward in the 2025 NFL season. The most exciting part was that they were able to win eight straight games, win the AFC South, and host a playoff game, all while second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. was shelved following his season-ending knee injury ahead of Week 9.



The Jaguars will be looking to improve on their transcendent campaign this year. Getting Hunter Jr. back could be a significant boon for this team on both sides of the ball. However, his torn LCL raised questions of whether the workload was physically too much for his body to handle.



Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images | Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Plans haven't changed for Travis Hunter Jr.



It's not just the injury that's thrown a wrench in the works for the Jacksonville Jaguars' plans with Travis Hunter Jr. The needs on this roster look significantly different now than when he first went down. Since Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season, Jacksonville traded for Jakobi Meyers, discovered that Parker Washington is a legitimate weapon, and witnessed the growth of Montaric Brown and Antonio Johnson into starting-caliber defensive backs.



Regardless, General Manager James Gladstone stated in his exit interview for the season that he fully expects Hunter Jr. to be featured on both sides of the ball still: "Yeah, I think very fair to say his rehab process is going as expected. He's hitting it hard, and obviously, the joy that he brings to just the everyday operation is still something that permeates throughout the space that he enters and beyond that and the role that he'll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball."



TRAVIS HUNTER



⭐️ 1 of just 2 WR’s to ever receive an “All-Green” Reception Perception Prospect Profile



⭐️ 2nd amongst WR’s in MTF/reception (.32) as a rookie



⭐️ 8/101/1 on 12 targets in his last game before going on IR



The OFFENSIVE upside is still incredibly high. pic.twitter.com/MClOt3XG3K — David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) January 14, 2026

"Obviously, you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously, at this point, walking into the offseason, corner is a position that we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. By default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement."



Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II, and Christian Braswell are all free agents this offseason. With Jacksonville's cap situation, it's unlikely the team will be able to retain all of them. Considering the state of the Jaguars' depth chart for next year, it'd make sense for Hunter Jr. to be primarily deployed on defense.

Still, he's too lethal a playmaker to be kept off the offense entirely. Having him focus on D, while using him situationally as a receiver makes the most sense for his development and the team's prospects on both sides of the ball.

