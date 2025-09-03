WATCH: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Previews Brotherly Showdown
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne spoke from the locker room on Wednesday to preview the Carolina Panthers, and we were there for it all.
To hear today's comments, view below.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spoke about the 53-man roster. Below is a partial transcript.
Q. What are the chances that WR/DB Travis Hunter isn't healthy enough to play Week 1?
JAMES GLADSTONE: That's not the case. He's on the grass today and rolling full speed.
Q. Speaking of Travis, you said at the beginning of the process that you don't really know what it's going to look like and you'll let it shape itself. Has that taken shape to the point where you're satisfactory that it's kind of what you assumed it would be?
JAMES GLADSTONE: Yeah, I like to think so, and also there's a competitive advantage to not knowing what side of the ball he's going to be deployed on fully. If that's half, if that's a mixture, all those sorts of things can vary from one week to the next. I think the fact that that exists is certainly a hand that we'll keep close.
Q. It seems like there was a clear effort when filling the offensive line, guys who can play multiple positions. How did that factor into the decisions you guys made into the 53 on those guys?
JAMES GLADSTONE: That's a great question. Just like I pointed to wide receiver, the defensive end group, as I just work through, hey, what does it look like at each of these position groups and how they're constructed, the thing that jumps out across the offensive line is the versatility. Obviously, with the fact that you've got guys that can swing from left to right, guard to tackle, guard to center.
It's a great group, and nobody's pigeonholed to a singular spot with that in mind. That obviously gives you the luxury on game day to feel like you're not pigeonholed and that you're not going to be tight. The fact that we ended up addressing that position group so heavily throughout the offseason gave us a lot of confidence, a lot of competition, and that obviously led to a lot of growth.
We're really jacked about the progression that we saw from a number of the guys returning, a number of the guys that we added. Then obviously we were able to make some moves and leverage that depth through some of the recent trades.
Q. What encouraged you about QB Trevor Lawrence's camp and his preseason play?
JAMES GLADSTONE: Absolutely jacked at the progression we saw from the offseason program to now where we're at through three preseason games and on the horizon of the regular season because, obviously, going through so many different schemes throughout the early portion of his career, finding stability, finding confidence and understanding the intent of one play to the next, the operation takes some time.
Trevor was doing a phenomenal job operationally throughout the course of the offseason program and really being consistent and doing what was explicitly asked. Throughout the course of training camp, he began to test everything and began to push the limits, not just to do what was asked, but go beyond that.
That was the exciting thing that you began to see sort of take shape. Taking riskier throws and actually threading the needle in a way that was jaw dropping. That was the exciting progression from let's call it the offseason program to now where we are at the end of training camp.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Etienne for Week 1, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about Etienne and Week 1 by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.