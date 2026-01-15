What Jaguars' GM James Gladstone Took Away From Trevor Lawrence's Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence answered many of the questions that have swarmed his career in 2025, and it certainly gives the franchise a leg up moving forward.

Instead of being one of countless NFL franchises that is moving forward without clarity at the quarterback position, the Jaguars are entering 2026 with inspired confidence in Lawrence as their franchise quarterback.

For Jaguars general manager James Gladstone , that certainly gives him the luxury of making moves this offseason with a clear vision of what the quarterback position looks like. And it is clear that the clarity is the direct result of Lawrence's progression in 2025.

"I was really impressed. Back to the offseason program, there was a learning curve, obviously, and the one thing that was very clear throughout that window in the cycle was his interest in making sure the operation was clean and he was going through step-by-step to make sure he was learning the right way and pouring in the right way," Gladstone said.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You could see a turn in the second week of training camp where he began not just learning but testing, right? Testing what could work, what could fit, all those sorts of things, so that was kind of a cool evolution over the course of the offseason.

Lawrence set the franchise single-season record for touchdowns scored as he turned the second-half of the season into the best stretch of play in his career. Gladstone said when he was hired that he believed Liam Coen could help Lawrence become the best version of himself yet. That is exactly what happened, and now it is up to Gladstone to help the Jaguars take advantage of it.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Into the regular season, generally zooming out away from Trevor, just the idea that teams can be built over the course of an offseason is true, but the good ones, the great ones, they evolve over the course of the regular season and you saw that evolution in Trevor over the course of the regular season as you compare the first quarter to the second quarter to first half to second half," Gladstone said.

"There was a clear uptick in command, control, comfort, play-making, all that stuff jumped out in a real way, and I look forward to being able to have him carry that momentum into the offseason here and continue to dive into what Liam and our coaching staff would call three better, three best, which is a very pointed offseason attack."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.