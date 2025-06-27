Some Good News for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster woes have been well documented. Jacksonville entered the offseason with one of the worst rosters in the National Football League but refused to let that continue being the case for long.
Jacksonville added James Gladstone as their general manager earlier this offseason, and he wasted little time trying to improve the roster in big ways and small ways. However, while Jacksonville has improved in some areas, they undoubtedly need work in others.
Luckily, one area the Jaguars do not need help at is their group of linebackers. As the season approaches, the Jaguars have one of the best groups of linebackers in the league.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's group of linebackers heading into the 2025 season. He ranked the Jaguars' group of linebackers as the sixth-best in the league this offseason.
"Aside from superstar edge defender Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville’s linebackers were the most stable part of their defense last season. Devin Lloyd has emerged as a legitimate playmaker, earning a 91.0 PFF run-defense grade over the past two years to rank fourth at the position," Wasserman said.
"Tackling machine Foyesade Oluokun has recorded at least a 68.5 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons. Ventrell Miller, Chad Muma, and rookie Jack Kiser also offer productive depth, particularly in run defense, if something were to happen to the starters.
Following Organized Team Activities, Coen noted how critical Hines-Allen has been on the field during his time with the Jaguars and this offseason under a new coaching staff.
“It’s huge. It’s something that ultimately you want to be the standard for everybody, right? For everybody to want to be here with what we have available to us with this facility, with the training, with the strength and conditioning, with the nutrition," Coen said.
"You want guys to want to be here and not have to feel like they need to go elsewhere to get quality work in for themselves. That’s been huge. It’s been huge to have him here, especially with what he’s been going through personally with his family. For him to be here as much as he has has been really, really instrumental for our defense and for our entire team.”
