5 Telling Quotes From Jaguars' Locker Room Cleanout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Perhaps the oddest day of the NFL calendar is locker room cleanout day.

It marks the official end of the season, feeling more final than the last snaps played. Trashbags and moving boxes fill a locker room that, after today, will never be the same. Year to year, each team looks different.

The 2025-26 Jaguars had a great season, but after a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, their locker room cleanout day came on Monday. Here are five players who made important points before hitting the doors for the offseason.

Devin Lloyd

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was asked about his impending contract situation, and he was non-committal about what's down the road -- largely because of how stunned he expressed he was that their season was over. We will see what the future holds for the Jaguars' breakout star.

"I just want to be where God wants me to be at the end of the day. That's where I want to be. And I'm waiting on that answer from him. Like I said, I haven't put any thought into it," Lloyd said. "Everything's been, you know, about trying to be the best player I can be for this team this year, and ultimately, you know, I want to be where God wants me to be."

Jourdan Lewis

Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis effectively served as an extra coach for the Jaguars in 2025, and he had the most resounding words of support for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile after his first season calling plays.

"He brought the coach out in me. He brought the guy that you know I always wanted to be, you know, just the astute guy that can go out there and help guys and be that solid rock that the guys can depend on. And he leaned on me, and I'm forever grateful for, you know, experience that he's given me as a captain, as a guy that he saw as a leader on his defense," Lewis said.

"I've learned so much in the short time that I've been with him, just as far as you know, not only being a better football player and learning the game, but you know, just a caring man. You know, he cares for us. He cares for our well being. He wants us to be the best men that we can be for our families and the football team.

So that's, I think that's the biggest heartbreak of it all. We couldn't get it done for him, and that hurt the most. Especially being him, being a first time coordinator, winning it all... It just doesn't sit right for us. For more me because I really do believe he deserves that, the way he's been coaching us, and the way he's led us to, you know, to the season we had now. It really don't sit right with me that we didn't get it done.

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers was asked if he believes the Jaguars can carry the momentum from the season into 2026, but he made a poignant point -- as usual -- about what it means for next year in reality.

"I mean, I hope so. If not, if you can't, man. What you doing it for? Know what I mean? Like I'm hoping we definitely can and will be better than what we were this year," Meyers said. "I think a lot of the mistakes we made this year were self-inflicted, so it's a lot of opportunity for us to address ourselves and grow from that, and then we'll worry about the rest of it."

Travon Walker

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker will be on the fifth-year option next season unless the team gives him a contract extension. Walker made it clear where he wants to be moving forward.

"I'm not speaking on anything dealing with that. That's not -- I just play ball and let my agent and the people upstairs do what they are gonna do," Walker said. "I would love to be here. I wouldn't want to be nowhere else. Obviously, I was drafted here. I love this community. I love the players in this locker room. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about this organization. I like the trajectory that we're going and I want to be a part of it. So I'd love to be here forever,"

Foyesade Oluokun

Veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun is normally one of the key veteran voices of reason and truth in the locker room, and that was no different on Monday. Oluokun painted a blunt reality that can extend to all corners of the roster.

"Yeah, that's the last game I have for this season. So it's gonna linger. It'll propel me in the offseason, knowing that, you know, we were a good, we were a great team. A good team, but we weren't good enough," Oluokun said. "You know what I'm saying, so I want to get better and better every year I play, and if I'm not getting better, I'm probably gonna be up out of here. So I want to get better for the team, better for myself, in order to keep doing what I want to do."

