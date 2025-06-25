It is All About the Little Things for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to turn things around as soon as they possibly can under new head coach Liam Coen. He has been tasked with leading the Jaguars into a new, more productive era of Jaguars football. However, it will have its challenges and growing pains.
Still, the Jaguars must control what they can control and take things one day at a time. Jacksonville hopes its offseason changes lead to more wins this upcoming season.
Following minicamp, Coen explained how even seemingly small things, such as celebrating good plays with teammates, play into a team's success. This can already be seen in the team's energy and camaraderie in offseason programs.
“Training. Just training to—it’s not easy. This game, this league, is not easy. It’s not easy to win, it’s not easy to score, it’s not easy to defend. So, when we do things right, yeah, it’s going to have to become second nature," Coen said.
"And we don’t want to be excessive, but also, we want to make sure we’re celebrating the moments that ultimately are going to help lead us to success, big plays, having energy and juice. It doesn’t have to be forced, but also, you want to be able to celebrate it when it does occur, and not just act like we just did something really ordinary. It’s not ordinary to win in this league; it’s hard. So, we want to be able to have the right mindset when playing.”
The Jaguars allowed fans into minicamp to get a glimpse of what is to come. Coen believes having fans in attendance helped energize players even more than they already were. The first-time head coach noted that the rookies, in particular, enjoyed interacting with fans during practice.
“It was great to have the fans. I really appreciate them being out here today, taking the time throughout this time, knowing that it’s not probably the most entertaining all that much. Really felt them, the players I know fed off that, especially some of the younger guys feeling some of that support being rookies and never having a practice quite like this with fans here. So, really appreciate everybody coming out," Coen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about camp!
Please let us know your thoughts on Hines-Allen today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE