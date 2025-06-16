Have the Jaguars Given Trevor Lawrence Enough to be Successful?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. However, the Jaguars' front office has failed to give him the tools to be successful during his career. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes much of Lawrence's struggles can be fixed.
"Four years ago, Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, hailed by many as a generational talent. Last June, he inked a five-year, $275 million extension that cemented him as Jacksonville's QB1. Now, all eyes are on Lawrence as he heads into Year 5, with scouts and executives around the league waiting to see if he will finally have the kind of breakthrough season that validates his elevation to the "$50 Million Club," Brooks said.
Brooks noted that while Lawrence's performances on the field can improve, so can the players that are around him. Football is the ultimate team game and Lawrence's teammates have largely failed him.
"Among qualified passers over the past four seasons, Lawrence ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per throw (6.8), 29th in TD-to-INT ratio (69:46), and 32nd in passer rating (85.0). The Jaguars, meanwhile, have gone 25-43 in that span, reaching the playoffs just once," Brooks said.
"Given the hefty investment the team made in him (the extension included $142 million fully guaranteed at signing), it is imperative for Jacksonville to help the 25-year-old perform like a top-10 player. Moreover, it is time for the squad to creep back into postseason contention behind a young quarterback who has shown promise as the centerpiece of an underachieving, enigmatic squad."
Brooks noted that a quarterback is only as good as his supporting cast and Lawrence's has been shaky at best. Lawrence has understandably struggled at times over the past few seasons as the lack of a solid supporting cast has undoubtedly negatively impacted Lawrence over the years.
"As a member of the Jaguars' radio broadcast team, I have watched Lawrence struggle amid the chaos -- he will be working with his third head coach since hitting the league -- around him. I have also witnessed his flashes of brilliance, mixed with the injuries (he's missed eight career games, including seven lost to a concussion and AC joint injury last season) and inconsistencies that have prompted questions about his place on the NFL's list of top quarterbacks," Brooks said.
"This offseason, the Jaguars have spared no expense to ensure Lawrence maximizes his potential and joins the ranks of the elites. And the blueprint they've followed aligns with the "Three Ps" theory we've proposed on the Move the Sticks podcast, which suggests teams need elite play-callers, playmakers, and pass-protectors to help a young quarterback succeed early in their career.
The Jaguars added enough players to help his play improve. This, combined with what most believe is an improved coaching staff, should lead to better results in Jacksonville.
"Taken together, these offseason maneuvers helped put the Jaguars in the best position to maximize their investment in Lawrence -- and will help make it possible to finally assess Lawrence's potential as a QB1," Brooks said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the development of Lawrence.
Please let us know your thoughts on the development of Lawrence today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.