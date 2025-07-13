Jaguars Set to Face Several Elite DL
When discussing the best individual defenders in the NFL, it's usually the glamour boys, the edge rushers like Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, and more that get most of the acclaim. But it's the big-bodied fellas up front and in the middle that are so valuable by absorbing blockers and gobbling up running backs.
In 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars' rushing attack, mainly led by Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, was a mere 26th in offensive rankings. Should they fulfill their prophecy of great improvement, getting past the best individual defensive tackles in the PFF Interior Defender Rankings earlier in the offseason, it was revealed that the Jaguars' O-line will set up across from seven of the ten best listed.
No. 1 is Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Champs visit Duval on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
"What more is there to say about Chris Jones? The future first-ballot Hall of Famer was once again the highest-graded interior defender in the NFL in 2024 (90.2). That makes it 88.0-plus marks in seven of his nine NFL seasons. His 1.69 PFF WAR over the past three years is by far the most among interior defenders."
In the fifth spot, Quinnen Williams of the New York J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets will be hard to contain against the teal and black in Week 15.
Williams' production took a dip in 2024, as was the case for the Jets in general, leading to a 69.6 PFF overall grade. He still ranks fifth among interior defenders in total PFF WAR (0.87) over the past three years."
Another Williams, Leonard, will line up his big frame against the O-line when the Seattle Seahawks visit EverBank Stadium in Week 6.
"Williams had a fantastic 2024 season. He recorded the fifth-highest PFF overall grade among interior defenders (87.1) with 55 quarterback pressures. That 87.1 mark was the highest single-season PFF overall grade of his career."
At the very start of the regular season, Offensive Line Coach Shaun Serrett will have to scheme to hold No. 7 Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers at bay.
"Brown played just 60 snaps last season, suffering a meniscus injury in Week 1. But he is still one of the most talented interior defenders in the league, evidenced by his elite 90.1 PFF overall grade in 2023."
Twice, in the late part of the season, Weeks 14 and 17, the Jaguars will see DeForrest Buckner. The No. 8-ranked Indy DT has been consistently effective in his eight NFL seasons.
"Buckner was once again a top-10 interior defender in PFF overall grade (81.7) in 2024. He also places sixth at the position with 0.85 PFF WAR over the past three seasons. Just one of Buckner's past eight seasons has yielded a PFF overall grade below 79.0."
Another team, Jacksonville, which double-dips every year, is its division rival, Tennessee. And every year, they have to worry about No. 9 Jeffrey Simmons of the Titans. This year it'll be in Weeks 13 and 18.
"Simmons' 80.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked ninth among interior defenders. His 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade was a career high, and he tallied 45 quarterback pressures — including five sacks — to power it."
The Jaguars missed out on No. 10 Christian Wilkins last year due to injury, and they were surely not complaining as the Las Vegas Raiders' DT is a force to be reckoned with when healthy. This season, they are scheduled to meet in Week 9 in Sin City.
"Wilkins was Las Vegas’ high-priced free-agent addition along the defensive line last offseason, but he played just 246 snaps in 2024. Still, his 0.68 PFF WAR over the past three years ranks 11th best among interior defenders."
The plan will be to neutralize these interior defenders for these nine contests in 2025; however, the plan will have to be foolproof against the barrage of beasts looming on the calendar.
