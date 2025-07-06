Jaguars' Chances Increase Against These QBs in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six quarterbacks on their 2025 schedule that bring fear to the fanbase with either a football brain that rivals Stephen Hawking's for theoretical physics or a golden arm that theoretically could have been groped by King Midas. But there are other guys that offer opportunities for the Jaguars much like an ad in the back of a sketchy magazine from 1977.
Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith, Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy carry a 14-0 record against the Jaguars. The sextet was also listed in a recent article as "an elite or high-end starter" by a PFF ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks going into 2025, and all will face the Jags in 2025.
Now, any starting quarterback for any NFL team can consider themselves among the league's best. They can all beat you on any given Sunday, so there are no slouches. However, some guys are ranked on the low end and give Liam Coen's team an opportunity when they appear on the 2025 calendar.
Like Trevor Lawrence at No. 16, another Tier 3b as "a solid starter that needs help", is the familiar C.J. Stroud of the Texans. Ranked 14th, the former Buckeye is 3-1 against his division rivals, and they meet in Week's 3 and 10. Even a split here would be advantageous for Jacksonville.
Then there's Tier 4, "the young players with a wide range of potential outcomes." The Jaguars get two of these such quarterbacks. One in Week 1 in Carolina's Bryce Young. Ranked at No. 20, Young, is 0-1 in his only meeting with the Panthers 1995 expansion brother. No. 25 Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick for Tennessee, is at the bottom of Tier 4 and the Jags may see him twice in Week's 13 and 18.
Tier 5 is made up of "veterans who are capable of solid play but could be easily replaced." No. 26, Seattle's prized free agent Sam Darnold, is 2-2 vs. the Jags and visits Duval in Week 6. So does No. 28 Justin Fields. The former Bear and Steeler has never faced Jacksonville. But he's scheduled to do so in Week 15.
At the barrell's bottom is Anthony Richardson of the Colts at 0-1 vs. the "big cats. The Colts are on the schedule in Week's 14 and 17. Ranked at No. 30, PFF considers Richardson "a low-end starter without long-term options" at Tier 6.
At 5-5, there's no true advantage for the Jaguars, but there's only one QB in the mix that has a winning record against them. But when a team wins the games that they are supposed to, maybe a case of the Midas Touch will follow.
