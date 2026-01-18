Stay Or Go Predictions for Each Jaguars Free Agent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could look a lot different next year.
The Jaguars had a magical 13-4 season in 2025, before it came to a too-early end last week in the Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, a number of Jaguars saw their contracts expire and may have played their final snaps with the team. So, which do we think return, and which do we think sign elsewhere?
Note: this is what I believe will happen, not what I would do.
LB Devin Lloyd
Prediction: GO
Fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd had a great season for the Jaguars, even earning second-team All-Pro honors. With that said, it was an outlier year for his career to this point and it is the kind of season that more likely than not will have priced Lloyd out of their plans. I think he signs a giant deal elsewhere.
RB Travis Etienne
Prediction: GO
Travis Etienne had a great season for the Jaguars, but they have two young running backs they like who they took on Day 3 last season. They could seemingly find a third running back with ease without paying out a big deal like Etienne will command.
CB Montaric Brown
Prediction: GO
I could go either way on this one, but Travis Hunter playing more at cornerback plus a few more draft picks at the position feels like a departure for Monatric Brown.
WR Dyami Brown
Prediction: GO
After beginning the year as a starter, Dyami Brown was a healthy scratch by the playoffs. This signing just didn't work out for either side.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Another veteran who started the year with a significant role but ended the year on the sidelines, Emmanuel Ogbah was only ever really brought for one year to begin with.
Prediction: GO
DB Andrew Wingard
Prediction: G0
The Jaguars have a ton of young options at safety and even more draft picks to add to it. With the emergence of Antonio Johnson, it doesn't make much sense to bring Wingard back.
CB Greg Newsome
Prediction: GO
Similar reasoning to Brown, who I believe has a better chance of staying than Newsome.
WR Tim Patrick
Prediction: STAY
The Jaguars will likely carry six receivers next year, counting Travis Hunter. They know who four of those are (Hunter/Brian Thomas/Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington). A fifth should be a rookie, while I think Tim Patrick on a cheap deal makes sense as the sixth.
DL Austin Johnson
Prediction: GO
Austin Johnson was a solid rotational run defender this season, but that is an easy spot to replace. Maybe he is re-signed for camp purposes, though.
LB Dennis Gardeck
Prediction: STAY
A solid depth piece on defense who can also be an elite special teamer, the Jaguars likely don't need to rush to re-sign Gardeck. He is someone you can always bring back after the draft.
DL Dawuane Smoot
Prediction: GO
A fan-favorite and a locker room leader, it feels like time has run out for Smoot since the Jaguars have such a pass-rush need.
RB DeeJay Dallas
Prediction: GO
The Jaguars should be able to fill their running back depth with some cheap young talent.
CB Christian Braswell
Prediction: STAY
The team's lone restricted free agent, Christian Braswell has a lot of fans in the building.
