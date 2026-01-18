Stay Or Go Predictions for Each Jaguars Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could look a lot different next year.

The Jaguars had a magical 13-4 season in 2025, before it came to a too-early end last week in the Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, a number of Jaguars saw their contracts expire and may have played their final snaps with the team. So, which do we think return, and which do we think sign elsewhere?

Note: this is what I believe will happen, not what I would do.

LB Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

Fourth-year linebacker Devin Lloyd had a great season for the Jaguars, even earning second-team All-Pro honors. With that said, it was an outlier year for his career to this point and it is the kind of season that more likely than not will have priced Lloyd out of their plans. I think he signs a giant deal elsewhere.

RB Travis Etienne



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs towards the end zone during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

Travis Etienne had a great season for the Jaguars, but they have two young running backs they like who they took on Day 3 last season. They could seemingly find a third running back with ease without paying out a big deal like Etienne will command.

CB Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) reacts to breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

I could go either way on this one, but Travis Hunter playing more at cornerback plus a few more draft picks at the position feels like a departure for Monatric Brown.

WR Dyami Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

After beginning the year as a starter, Dyami Brown was a healthy scratch by the playoffs. This signing just didn't work out for either side.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) walks off the field after the game after Seattle defeated the Jaguars 20-12 in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another veteran who started the year with a significant role but ended the year on the sidelines, Emmanuel Ogbah was only ever really brought for one year to begin with.

Prediction: GO

DB Andrew Wingard



Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: G0

The Jaguars have a ton of young options at safety and even more draft picks to add to it. With the emergence of Antonio Johnson, it doesn't make much sense to bring Wingard back.

CB Greg Newsome



Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

Similar reasoning to Brown, who I believe has a better chance of staying than Newsome.

WR Tim Patrick



Prediction: STAY

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) runs after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars will likely carry six receivers next year, counting Travis Hunter. They know who four of those are (Hunter/Brian Thomas/Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington). A fifth should be a rookie, while I think Tim Patrick on a cheap deal makes sense as the sixth.

DL Austin Johnson



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austin Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

Austin Johnson was a solid rotational run defender this season, but that is an easy spot to replace. Maybe he is re-signed for camp purposes, though.

LB Dennis Gardeck



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: STAY

A solid depth piece on defense who can also be an elite special teamer, the Jaguars likely don't need to rush to re-sign Gardeck. He is someone you can always bring back after the draft.

DL Dawuane Smoot



Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) exchange words Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

A fan-favorite and a locker room leader, it feels like time has run out for Smoot since the Jaguars have such a pass-rush need.

RB DeeJay Dallas



Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Prediction: GO

The Jaguars should be able to fill their running back depth with some cheap young talent.

CB Christian Braswell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: STAY

The team's lone restricted free agent, Christian Braswell has a lot of fans in the building.

