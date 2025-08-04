Liam Coen Explains What Makes Jaguars' Rookie Rare
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter has a lot of rare traits.
Each day at training camp, his quickness and ball skills stand out. His ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level makes him a once-in-a-generation candidate to impact an NFL franchise.
But there is one special quality about Hunter that truly separates him and makes him so special and so worthy of all of the attention and hype he has always gotten: his endurance.
Hunter's stamina
Hunter has taken snaps at both cornerback and wide receiver throughout training camp, all without taking any periods off.
During the special teams period in which most starting skill players do not have to do much, Hunter is working with offensive or defensive coaches to hone his craft -- all without breaking a sweat.
"Logistically, it's something we have to work through," Liam Coen told ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"But he doesn't get tired. He's been training in the altitude for years. Our strength coach texted me in June and said, 'Liam, this guy's endurance is something I've never seen before.' He just doesn't really fatigue. He can run and run. And that's why he struggles to keep weight on, because of that. So for him, he's used to just doing both all the time. For us, we've got to make sure it's a process."
Coen is not the first coach to make such a proclamation about Hunter, with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski offering similar sentiments last week about the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
“That's unbelievably rare. I don't know that I've seen anything like it, with that level of conditioning before," the first-year offensive coordinator said.
"Obviously, he's expected to do something that I have not seen another player do, that none of us have seen before. It is once again a testament to his work, his training in the heat in the summer, to be able to come out here and do this. It is hot. No joke. There are guys out here struggling to just do one, and he's doing multiple things, juggling different things mentally, physically. It's a testament to his work. The conditioning is definitely apparent.”
