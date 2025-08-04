What Is Catching the Eye of Jaguars Cornerback Tyson Campbell?
With Friday Night offering a slight glimpse, and Saturday's Preseason Game against Pittsburgh promising to show more, the NFL universe and Duval Football Nation are finally going to get an opportunity to feast their eyes on that singular sensation that pulls double duty, Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, some have had an opportunity to get up close and personal to the rookie WR/CB.
Tyson Campbell, chosen by the Jaguars in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft has seen plenty of talent come and go through Duval, but this is a new occurrence for him, as he is tasked with mentoring Hunter one day, and then competing with him another. It's something that the veteran is becoming more familiar with.
Tyson Campbell on if Hunter switching from offense to defense takes getting used to
Campbell knows the Jacksonville receivers' different tendencies, whether it's Brian Thomas Jr, Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, or anybody else for that matter. With Travis Hunter, the wily vet plays each and every one of them based on tendencies. Hunters' techniques are something he sees both practicing with against him. Campbell explained this when asked if the switching is something that he needs to get used to.
“No. It’s just you bring that mindset that you cover whoever’s in front of you," said Campbell of Hunter. "That’s the mindset I bring. I know each receiver is different, so I may have to use a different technique for each of them. The mindset is the same. Just lock in on the guy that’s in front of you.”
So just what does he know about Hunter as a receiver?
Tyson Campbell on what he’s learned about Travis Hunter as a receiver and a defender
“Just how quick he is and how shifty he is. He gets to his spot, and Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] is able to put it anywhere, and he’s athletic enough to reach out and go get it. His ball skills are definitely something that catches your eye.”
When asked if those qualities switch over when Hunter lines up on defense, Campbell explained how the Heisman Trophy winner translate.
“Of course. That’s what makes him so unique. He brings those ball skills from the offensive side and uses them in the same way on the defensive side," concluded Campbell.
Come Friday, the football fanbase all over the world will be seeing what Campbell has been enjoying when it comes to eye candy, Travis Hunter.
