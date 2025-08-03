What Growth is Brian Thomas Jr. seeing in Travis Hunter?
Despite being only 22, Brian Thomas Jr. is already being lauded as a veteran at Jacksonville Jaguars facilities and the practice field in just his second season as a pro. No longer the fresh face of training camp as the Jaguars' top pick in the NFL's selection process, there's a new kid in town in the person of WR/CB Travis Hunter.
After practice recently, the man they call BTJ commented on a guy he's mentoring on one side of the practice field and competing against on the other during preparation for the 2025 season.
Thomas on Hunter's growth as a rookie and "double duty" guy in Duval
When fielding questions by the media throng, Thomas had this to say about No. 12 in teal and black.
“Where do I think he’s grown the most? Probably learning the playbook", replied Thomas. "Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs. Probably just being in his playbook, learning the playbook, knowing what he has, not having to second-guess himself or think twice about what he has. So, I would say that’s probably the biggest thing.”
Thomas on what changes when Hunter crosses over to the defensive side of practice
“I wouldn’t say anything changes. It’s just next-man-up for us. Parker [WR Parker Washington] knows he’s got to come in when Travis is on defense and give it his all. In our room, we want to come in with no drop-offs. We want everybody to be able to execute the same way. That’s the biggest thing, just no drop-offs. When Travis goes out or if I go out, somebody else has to step in and come ready to go.”
Thomas on which of the Jaguars' younger players have grown
But besides the heralded Hunter, who else in the Jags' youth movement is making great strides?
“All of them, really. Whether it’s Travis or all the other rookies", responded Hunter. "They all come out each and every day and push each other to be the best that they can be. They all work hard in the drills. I would say all of them. All of them are coming out here and growing and just getting better each and every day.”
With BTJ leading the way, the Jags will be more than okay.
