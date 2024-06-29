Column: New Stadium Deal Means Jaguars Have Finally Put Tired Narratives to Bed
The most historic moment in the days of the Jacksonville Jaguars as a franchise is obviously the day the city was awarded an NFL franchise.
The runner-up? It happened just this week, with the Jacksonville City Council approving the Jaguars' proposed stadium renovation plans with an emphatic 14-1 vote.
There was no drama, no heroics, no friction. The Jaguars' swing at a stadium deal -- which will keep the franchise tied to the city for the next 30 years with a no-relocation clause -- was a home run. It was an uncontested shot. A wide-open touchdown. It was everything the Jaguars haven't been for much of the franchise's existence, and everything talking heads have thought the Jaguars weren't.
It was a moment for jubilation, celebration, and even I told you so.
"I love Jacksonville immensely, and I especially love what's possible here. A lot has changed from the inaugural season for the Weavers in 1995, to my first year in 2012, right through to today as we prepare to celebrate the Jaguars' 30th anniversary in the NFL. But there's been one constant throughout: everyone wants to doubt Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Wednesday.
"As of last night, that should no longer be the case. People can move on with other stuff, okay? Not a good day for the Doubting Thomases. But as of last night, I think we did something very significant. We have to remember, our journey to last night's historic vote was long, but it will always be remembered for the leadership of Mayor Deegan and her team. Also, the amazing work of Mark Lamping and his team. Not to be overlooked, the passionate support from the fans, residents and business owners throughout Duval County. This day and tomorrow is yours. Never doubt Jacksonville."
For the vast majority of Khan's early tenure as Jaguars owner, the Jaguars were pegged as the future London team. And if not London, somewhere else. The Jaguars were fresh off the heels of blackouts and tarped seats, and their eventual partnership with the NFL to put annual home games in London did nothing to change that perception outside of Jacksonville.
On top of all of this, the Jaguars were widely considered one of the NFL's worst franchises in the early days of the Khan era. The Jaguars were repeatedly hapless on the field, and their off-field facilities badly lagged behind the rest of the advancing and improving NFL.
With elite franchises and modernized facilities throughout the NFL getting a seat at the table, the Jaguars were relegated to scraps. But thanks to this week's vote, that should finally change. The Jaguars should know longer be forced to receive shrugs from the other 31 franchises and indifference from the league office and the commissioner.
Now, the Jaguars are at the table. Now, the Jaguars have a voice. Now, the NFL should care about what happens in Jacksonville.
“I think also local revenue. All revenue is going into the salary cap, okay? We're not growing ours. The other teams are, other markets are. Salary cap is going up, and we don't have the ability to do that. So local revenue comes in very, very important to be able to compete on salary cap, to be able to do that," Khan said. "There's another element. Like 40% of the ticket sales and what have you are shared with the other 31 clubs, okay? I don't have to tell you that the other owners are looking at how are the economics going to improve for them. That is a big part of that also, for the team to be competitive so we can be up to cap all the time and contribute our fair share.
"I mean, we are getting a lot of money from the league, okay? To say, ‘Hey, we haven't earned it, we haven't grown,’ I think that's a real legitimate concern and viewpoint. I'm very aware of that. That you're getting 1/32nd of it but you haven't grown the pie, that's really why it was important for us to be in London where we did something for the league. We want to do that in the future. We are doing our part to grow the pie because obviously we're going to be expecting to get 1/32nd of that. I mean, the NFL is unlike any other sports league. It's total partnership. How we fit in that ecosystem, what we contribute, what we get, we have a huge amount of self awareness of that. If we don't do that, we're not a good partner.”
But now, the Jaguars and Jacksonville have stepped up to the plate. The Jaguars aren't going anywhere. Talking heads and pundits can move on to the next topic of discussion. The Jaguars have said since Khan bought the team that they were committed to making it work in Jacksonville.
People didn't listen then. Now, they should.
"I don't get any joy of proving people wrong. It was their opinion. They can reflect and move on, okay? Actions always speak louder than words. From day one, it's been judge us by our actions," Khan said.
"I get no particular joy out of proving people wrong. Maybe on the football side we do [laughter]. Nothing would give me more joy here moving forward. We're sitting in a state-of-the-art facility right here. We're going to have a state-of-the-art stadium. I mean, there's absolutely no fricking reason we shouldn't be competitive every game we go out. We expect to win. It's really been kind of a joy with Trevor [Lawrence], Josh Allen. We drafted them. They love the city. I think these are players who are just woven in the fabric of Jacksonville. They can tell you that. You're going to say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ But they really want to be here. I mean, we're counting on those players providing the leadership and representing the city, help us move forward. Definitely for the Debbie Downers, last night was not a good night"