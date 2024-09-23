Is Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's Accuracy a Cause for Concern?
The Jacksonville Jaguars must address many issues at 0-2. The Jaguars' defense has to find a way to get off the field on third down and force more turnovers. The Jaguars' offense needs to sustain drives, turn the ball over less, and score significantly more points.
Jacksonville's offense is one of the worst in the league by many metrics.
There is plenty of blame for the Jaguars' offensive struggles. However, this season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s play seems to have taken a dip. It is a long season, but through the first two games, Lawrence’s completion percentage is the lowest in his career.
It is nearly nine percent lower than his previous career-low completion percentage.
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor says that completion percentage does not always tell the entire story of a quarterback’s accuracy. He noted that many things play into Lawrence’s completion percentage numbers this season and that all of these are not necessarily Lawrence’s fault.
“I think completion percentage and accuracy can be different at times,” Taylor said. I think I understand what you're saying with it. You take into account drops and throwaways, that's going to make it look like you are not accurate, quote-unquote, but I don't know if that's necessarily the case.
“There have been times we missed some throws, whether that be timing, pressure, timing, and routes, or constricted field space in the red zone. I think those come into play as well.”
The Jaguars must find a way to get Lawrence and the offense on track if they hope to turn the season around. The Jags offense must protect Lawrence better and give him more time to throw. This will help Lawrence make better decisions and improve his low completion percentage through the season’s first two games.
Lawrence improving his play and his supporting cast doing their part are the only ways the Jaguars will have a chance against the Bills on Monday Night. The Jaguars will need a total team effort to avoid a 0-3 start and get the season back on track.
It will be up to Taylor to press the right buttons at the correct times to steal a road win in Buffalo.
