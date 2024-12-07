Jaguars Aim to Replicate 4th Quarter Success Shown vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars were forced to turn to quarterback Mac Jones last week against the Houston Texans after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game. Jones would have his best game since joining the Jaguars and one of his best games over the last two seasons.
Part of the reason the Jones and the Jaguars were so successful was because they were forced to run a hurry-up offense. It led to the Jaguars having one of the best quarters of the season, as they scored 14 points in the fourth, nearly completing a double-digit comeback against the Texnas.
Jones acknowledged the hurry up offense was a huge help for him and the team.
“I think it’s definitely different,” Jones said. “I always say, ‘a play is a play.’ Whether you're going fast or slow, you want to have a really good play on. In that situation, we were going up-tempo, and it was working. It depends on the game. Sometimes, it's a substitution thing, sometimes it's maybe it's not as much blitz when you're going fast. A lot of teams are catching on to that. It's kind of been a trend in the NFL since I've been.
“When I was a rookie, we went up-tempo a lot and stuff like that. Everyone does it but it just depends on the week and the scheme and everything. I enjoy it. But like I say, a play is a play, and I don't think it should affect an offense either way. You should execute that play, whatever the call is. It could be a call on the huddle. It could be up-tempo.”
Jones credits Lawrence with teaching him plenty of things since he arrived in Jacksonville earlier this offseason via trade. Lawrence is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy and was arguably the perfect quarterback for Jones as he rehabilitated his career on a new team.
“I mean, Trevor is a very tough person, and I've learned a lot from him just from the way he leads and how tough he is,” Jones said. “For him to be in that game fighting every play is awesome. Honestly, the play that happened is really unfortunate for everybody, but I know Trevor is doing a little bit better, which is awesome, and that's all you can ask for.
“We definitely had his back, and now it's time to continue to play for him and move forward. I talk with him as much as I can. Like I said, we're always together from like 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. We're definitely together a lot and I feel like we've become really good friends. I’m always there for him.”
