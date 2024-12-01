Jaguars Lose More Than Just Fifth Straight Game in Loss to Texans
For the second time this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Houston Texans all they could handle in a hard-fought loss. The shorthanded Jaguars played the best they could but were outmatched by the Texans on Sunday.
The first quarter was uneventful, while neither team scored any points and both punted multiple times. However, the Texans are talented enough to not score in the first quarter and still have a chance to win the game, the Jaguars are not.
The Jaguars have struggled to score points in the first quarter of games this season and it is a large part of the reason why the Jaguars are 2-10 this season. Jacksonville is near the bottom of the league in points scored in first quarter of games this season.
The first half was uneventful until late in the second quarter. With Houston leading 6-0, Texans defender Aziz Al-Shaair hit Trevor Lawrence as he was sliding, knocking him unconcious. Lawrence would leave the game and things would go downhill for the Jaguars from there.
Jacksonville scored a field goal on the drive Lawrence was injured on late in the second quarter and did not score again until the third quarter. However, that would be the only points they would score in the first three quarters of the game, while the Texans continued score.
The Texans added another touchdown and field goal in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter with a 16-6 lead. While that is not a large deficit, it felt insurmountable for a Jaguars team missing their starting quarterback.
Mac Jones threw a 22-yard touchdown pass and the Jaguars' two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Jaguars trailed 23-12 halfway through the fourth quarter. However, it would get interesting at the end, as the Jaguars would continue to fight hard, pulling to within three points with just over three minutes left in the game.
The Jaguars had a chance to get the ball back with just over a minute left but the Texans converted on third and five, effectively ending the game.
The Jaguars would eventually lose yet again, by a score of 23-20.
This game went about as expected, as the Jaguars played the Texans well but are not talented enough to overcome their flaws. The Jaguars are another step closer to securing the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
They are also likely one step closer to replacing their coaching staff.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.