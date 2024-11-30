The Biggest Issue Plaguing the Jaguars' Offense
At one point this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars had arguably the top running back duo in the National Football League. At that time, the Jaguars were ranked in the league’s top 10 in total rushing yards.
However, that is no longer the case after other teams emphasized stopping Jacksonville’s run game and forcing the Jaguars’ offense to find different ways of being successful.
The Jaguars were competitive while they were able to run the ball. However, once that was taken away from an already struggling offense, they were unable to recover and the offense has gone donwhill since.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted how difficult it is to run the ball and how the team's inability to do so has impacted the offense.
“I mean, it's hard to run the ball,” Taylor said. “I think it's just because it's coordination of 11 people a lot of times. It's different sometimes than throwing the ball where maybe I get one guy in space, and I get the ability to get the ball out of our hand to make a play, where 11 guys getting synced up has just been tough.
“But also, game situations have been tough. You get behind in a game. It's harder to stick with runs or if you're three-and-out. It's hard to continue to try to run the ball because you don't get that rhythm of it. Sometimes, it's just calling runs. I’ve got to do better to have calling more runs for us, giving us those opportunities. But obviously, first and second-down efficiency gives you the opportunity to get more first-downs, more plays, and then you kind of let everybody get a lather going, get into certain situations that you really tried to maximize on Wednesday when you're putting in your first and second down plan.”
Taylor notes how the Jaguars’ inability to run the ball has negatively impacted the offense in other ways. Jacksonville’s inability to move the ball on first and second down has led to the offense being stuck in many unfavorable positions on third down.
The Jaguars have been abysmal on third down over the last month. Their 2-9 record is proof of their offensive struggles this season.
“Playing second-and-long, third-and-long, I think that's hard on a lot of people if that's what you're doing. That's hard on your line," Taylor said. "You don't want to be in drop-back scenarios against the defense lines across the league these days. It makes things tougher from that standpoint. But obviously running the ball does a lot of good for our entire team, I think, of us being able to stay on the field.
“But whatever we do, run, pass, screen, movement, we want to be efficient. I mean, that's the number one goal. Whether it's running for four yards on first- down, then we'll take that. We'd love to be able to do that consistently. If we throw it, we need to put it in play. We need to do a good job (with) protection. We need to do a good job, being where we're supposed to be catching the ball, advancing forward. It's not necessarily just the run game. I mean, there's a lot of things that our first and second-down efficiency needs to be better.”
